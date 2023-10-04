KENOSHA COUNTY — A man who was trapped inside a silo died on Oct. 2, at the 1500 Block of 240th Avenue (Highway X) in the Town of Brighton in Kenosha County.
Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 2:30 p.m. to the scene, in addition to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Within minutes of arriving, life-saving initiatives were performed to resuscitate the unresponsive man that was initially located buried under the corn silage contained within the silo.
Response efforts at the silo
Along with their arrival, mutual aid assistance from multiple area agencies including Salem Lakes Fire Rescue and the Kenosha County Special Rescue Team (SRT) was also provided.
Apparatus and specialized rescue teams from multiple area departments including Bristol Fire, Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, Somers Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT) worked to save the man.
These teams worked to recover the victim and remove him from nearly 100 feet up inside the silo.
Efforts to save man deemed unsuccessful
“Although every resource and every possible effort was made by the highly trained and equipped personnel on scene, it was unfortunate that the efforts to save the victim’s life were not successful,” according to a KCSD news release.
Following completion of the work necessary, personnel were debriefed and finally cleared from the scene at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
The matter is pending review by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
