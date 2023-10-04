RACINE — Racine visitor, Matt Winkler, came to the area hoping to catch some fish, but on Oct. 4, the fisherman caught something else, an unbelievable sunrise over Lake Michigan.
Winkler, who is from Platteville, was making his way to his fishing spot at about 6:40 a.m. and was met with a sunrise that visitors to the area usually only dream about.
He was near the Racine Yacht Club on the path that meets up with the water.
“I’m not a professional photographer,” says Winkler. “I took them with my Galaxy S10, plus without any filters on.”
A fancy camera wasn’t needed because a luscious pink sky came out to play early Wednesday morning.
“It was gorgeous out,” comments the visitor.
He hasn’t caught any fish, yet, but is hopeful it will be the next thing he catches.
While only in town for a few day, Winkler’s trip to Racine will be one to remember.
Stunning sunrise
