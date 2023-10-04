Winkler, who is from Platteville, was making his way to his fishing spot at about 6:40 a.m. and was met with a sunrise that visitors to the area usually only dream about.

He was near the Racine Yacht Club on the path that meets up with the water.

“I’m not a professional photographer,” says Winkler. “I took them with my Galaxy S10, plus without any filters on.”

A fancy camera wasn’t needed because a luscious pink sky came out to play early Wednesday morning.

“It was gorgeous out,” comments the visitor.

He hasn’t caught any fish, yet, but is hopeful it will be the next thing he catches.