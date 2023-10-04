Obituary for George Washington Cottingham IV

December 25, 1973 – October 1, 2023

George Washington Cottingham IV, 49, completed his earthly journey on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. He was born in Racine on Dec. 25, 1973, the son of the late George Washington Cottingham III and Joan (née Wrzesinski) Cottingham.

George Washington Cottingham IV

George was the manager of several different oil change stations in Wisconsin and Tennessee for several years until illness caused him to retire. He enjoyed watching TV programs and movies, as well as listening to all types of music. George was known as a jokester and prankster. He also loved children, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Surviving are his children, Brittany (Andreus Wright Sr.) Cottingham, of Memphis, Tenn., George Washington Cottingham V, of Milwaukee, Darius (Miah) Cottingham, Kayne Cottingham, all of Racine, and Joshua Cottingham, of Munford, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Jordan Cottingham, Kristine Cottingham, David Johnson, Andreus Wright Jr., Aleah Wright, and Caylee Cottingham; the mother who raised him, Lori Lynn Cottingham, of Racine; siblings, Corey Wagner, Danny Compos, Conrad Cottingham, Lori Lynn (Cody) Peterson, and Tyronza Cottingham.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Joan Cottingham; grandparents, George and Marie Cottingham III; Aunt Gene Searcy; cousins, Chandra Bueno, Augusta Miller, Brent Cottingham; Uncle “Cool Curt” Harris.

Services

There will be a celebration of George’s life held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Gospel Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 933 LaSalle St. Following the service everyone is invited to Graceland Cemetery for the burial.

A special thanks to Lakeyisa “Kitty” Shields, Conrad and Tyronza Cottingham, Brittany and Andreus Wright, nurses Allie, and Kizzy, as well as Dr. Sarah Mann and her staff at Ascension-All Saints for their loving and compassionate care of George.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.