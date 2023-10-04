Obituary for Kenneth E. Henderson

May 6, 1958 – September 19, 2023

Kenneth E. Henderson, 65, passed away Sept. 19, 2023, at his residence in Milwaukee. He was born May 6, 1958, in Los Angeles. Kenneth received his formal education in the Milwaukee Public School System. Kenneth spent most of his working career in various sales positions.

He is survived by his three children, Racquel G. Henderson, Rashaad M. Henderson, and Riana T. Henderson; two brothers, Errol A. Henderson and Brian K. Henderson; two sisters, Yvonne L. Ortiz and Denise D. Lewis. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Henderson.

Services

Per Kenneth’s wishes, there will not be a formal ceremony. The family plans to honor him privately at a later date.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.