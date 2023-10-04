RACINE — Johanna Pascoe, just 20 years old, was in the process of seeing her dreams come true when she was killed by a drunk driver on Dec. 12, 2022.

That morning, she was on her way to a new job at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, where she expected to finish up the requirements for her nursing degree.

Being a trauma nurse was her ambition, and the administrators at St. Luke’s were impressed with the “level of compassion, love and care that she gave to her patients and their families,” her mother said.

Johanna Pascoe Her father said of this time period, “All was well. She was happier than she ever was before. She worked so hard to see her dreams come true.” He pointed out Pascoe did not live to see her goals through to the end. She never walked in as a trauma nurse. “Instead, others would be fighting for her life in intensive care,” he said.

Defendant gets maximum sentence

The man who was behind the wheel of the car that crashed into Pascoe was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to be sentenced on the single charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Ernesto R. Regalado Rodriguez, 22, was given the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

The family of Pascoe expressed concern the defendant could be deported before serving the ten years, which may or may not happen. If Regalado Rodriguez is not deported, he will serve the 10 years of extended supervision.

The defendant’s immigration status was not discussed. Under U.S. law, someone with a green card could be deported for criminal acts.

Statements to the court

Pascoe’s family asked for the maximum sentence, even while acknowledging in their opinion the maximum sentence was not enough.

Pascoe’s father told the court her family would also receive a sentence.

“We will serve a life sentence of loss and sadness,” he said.

He told the defendant, “You have no idea the pain and suffering you have caused for (Johanna’s) family and friends.”

Regalado Rodriguez expressed his remorse to the family. “It is very difficult to accept the loss of Johanna,” he said through an interpreter. “It is very difficult to accept this situation.” “I do have a heart, and I feel it – I feel it in my soul,” he added. Ernesto Regalado Rodriguez, 22, delivers his statement with assistance from an interpreter. (The following is a portion of his statement.) – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Regalado Rodriguez had friends who testified on his behalf that he was a hard worker, honest, and a good friend.

Pascoe described as ambitious and caring young woman

Pascoe was described by her family as an ambitious young woman who was “beautiful on the outside and the inside.”

Her mother brought a photo of Pascoe, taken with her sisters, at Gateway Technical College’s nurses pinning ceremony, held just three days before her death.

“You can see the joy on Johanna’s face and in her beautiful eyes … celebrating this moment of accomplishment,” she said.

Pascoe was in the accelerated RN program, her mother said, which is an 18-month program of continuous classes and training. She financed her education by working full-time at a local hospital.

She earned a place on the Dean’s List, volunteered at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, a local animal shelter, and still made time for family and friends.

Pascoe’s father said of her, “She was so beautiful inside and out. She was the kindest most gentle soul you would ever meet.”

Case history

The Caledonia Police Department was dispatched at 6:45 a.m. to the area of Highway 32, between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane, after Pascoe’s Apple watch alerted authorities there had been a crash.

A subsequent investigation determined the collision occurred when Regalado Rodriguez crossed the centerline – and without ever braking – struck Pascoe’s car head-on. The primary impact point was the driver’s side of Pascoe’s car.

After being struck, Pascoe’s car spun counterclockwise and slammed into the guardrail.

Attorney Brooke L. Erickson, assistant district attorney, described Pascoe’s car after the crash.

“The front driver side was absolutely obliterated by this collision,” she said.

Pascoe was unconscious but breathing at the scene. She was taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee where tests showed she had no brain activity. She died the next day.

According to police, Regalado Rodriguez was out of his vehicle when officers arrived. He reportedly sounded drunk and smelled of alcohol. There were open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

A blood draw showed his blood-alcohol content was .219; additionally, there was cocaine in his system.

Results of the investigation

Erickson told the court evidence showed the defendant was driving slightly over the speed limit – approximately 48-50 mph in a 45 zone – on wet roads, in the dark, with bald tires, and one tire smaller than the others.

The vehicle Regalado Rodriguez was driving was not registered and he did not have a state-issued license to drive; though, he did have a license issued by Mexico.

The defendant had been pulled over and cited for driving without a state-issued license a couple of months before the collision that killed Pascoe. At that time, he was warned not to drive until he obtained the license.

Second victim describes himself as lucky

There was a second victim to the events of Dec. 12, 2022.

Another driver was ahead of Pascoe and saw Regalado Rodriguez’s vehicle cross the centerline. That victim managed to swerve out of the way and drove off the road to avoid a collision.

He said in a victim impact statement he was lucky he did not hit a pole or tree as he quickly swerved out of the way.

However, he also feels some guilt, he said in his statement, in light of the fact the person traveling behind him was killed.

Initially, Regalado Rodriguez was charged with recklessly endangering safety for nearly hitting this driver. The charge was dropped as part of a negotiated settlement, but the court was able to consider it at sentencing.