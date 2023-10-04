Obituary for Thomas James Hawes

September 24, 1950 – September 28, 2023

Thomas James Hawes, 73, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Thomas James Hawes

He was born in Racine on Sept. 24, 1950, the son of the late James and Eunice (née Jander) Hawes.

Mr. Hawes was a successful freelance sports psychologist for many years; he attended UW-Parkside and received his master’s degree at Northern Arizona University. Tom enjoyed healthy cooking and riding his bike. He also loved golf and dogs.

He is survived by his son, Jared Hawes of Northbrook, Ill.; brother, Jeff (Martha) Hawes of Racine; and sisters, Nancy (Terry) Miskolczi of Toronto, Canada, Janis (Paul) Curtin of New Port Richey, Fla., and Sandy (TK) Ketchum of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services

In accordance with Tom’s wishes, private services were held.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.