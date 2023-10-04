Obituary for Thomas James Hawes
September 24, 1950 – September 28, 2023
Thomas James Hawes, 73, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
He was born in Racine on Sept. 24, 1950, the son of the late James and Eunice (née Jander) Hawes.
Mr. Hawes was a successful freelance sports psychologist for many years; he attended UW-Parkside and received his master’s degree at Northern Arizona University. Tom enjoyed healthy cooking and riding his bike. He also loved golf and dogs.
He is survived by his son, Jared Hawes of Northbrook, Ill.; brother, Jeff (Martha) Hawes of Racine; and sisters, Nancy (Terry) Miskolczi of Toronto, Canada, Janis (Paul) Curtin of New Port Richey, Fla., and Sandy (TK) Ketchum of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Services
In accordance with Tom’s wishes, private services were held.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.