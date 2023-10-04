RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — Several Trunk or Treat events are happening across Racine and Kenosha County this year.

Lauren O’Malley and her son, Ryan, particpate in Trunk or Treat. Ryan is dressed as a cow. – Credit: O'Malley family

Organizations, businesses and churches host Trunk or Treat events for numerous reasons in the community.

Overall, these types of events often provide a safe location for children to participate in fun Halloween activities.

At each event, the community comes together to bask in the spooky and not-so-spooky aspects of the holiday. Enjoy collecting candy or bumping into a neighbor or old friend while going trunk to trunk.

The following Trunk or Treat events welcome the community and appreciate participation.

Trunk or Treat events: Racine County

Event Date/Time Location Details Yorkville Elementary

Trunk or Treat and Scholastic Book Fair Oct. 20

6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Yorkville Elementary

18621 Washington Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182 Click here Mount Pleasant

Trunk or Treat Oct. 21

4 to 6 p.m. Campus Park

8500 Campus Drive

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Click here Dr. John Bryant Community Center

Trunk or Treat Oct. 29

1 to 5 p.m. Dr. John Bryant Community Center Parking Lot

601 21st St.

Racine, WI 53403 Food, fun and entertainment The Lanes on 20

Trunk or Treat Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 29

2 to 4 p.m. The Lanes on 20

6501 Washington Ave.

Trunk or Treat events: Kenosha County

Event Date/Time Location Details Gateway Technical College’s

4th annual

Trunk or Treat Oct. 21

Noon to 2 p.m. Gateway Technical College

Kenosha Campus

3520 30th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53144 Click here RecPlex

Trunk or Treat Oct. 21

2 to 4 p.m. RecPlex – South Ball Fields

9900 Terwall Terrace

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Click here Medical Support Services/ Tender Touch Therapy/

Try My Best Triathalon

Trunk or Treat Oct. 21

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. 3615 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53144 Click here Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center

Trunk or Treat Oct. 27

4 to 6 p.m. Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center

10330 Prairie Ridge Blvd.

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Click here Trunk or Treating

on 63rd Street Oct. 28

Noon Uptown Brass Center

1901 63rd St.

Have a Trunk or Treat event to share in Racine or Kenosha County? Send the information to Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com. STOCK IMAGE

