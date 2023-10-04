Follow us

RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — Several Trunk or Treat events are happening across Racine and Kenosha County this year.

Lauren O’Malley and her son, Ryan, particpate in Trunk or Treat. Ryan is dressed as a cow. – Credit: O'Malley family

Organizations, businesses and churches host Trunk or Treat events for numerous reasons in the community.

Overall, these types of events often provide a safe location for children to participate in fun Halloween activities.

At each event, the community comes together to bask in the spooky and not-so-spooky aspects of the holiday. Enjoy collecting candy or bumping into a neighbor or old friend while going trunk to trunk.

The following Trunk or Treat events welcome the community and appreciate participation.

Trunk or Treat events: Racine County

EventDate/TimeLocationDetails
Yorkville Elementary
Trunk or Treat and Scholastic Book Fair		Oct. 20
6:15 to 7:15 p.m. 		Yorkville Elementary
18621 Washington Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		Click here
Mount Pleasant
Trunk or Treat		Oct. 21
4 to 6 p.m. 		Campus Park
8500 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		Click here
Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Trunk or Treat		Oct. 29
1 to 5 p.m. 		Dr. John Bryant Community Center Parking Lot
601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403		Food, fun and entertainment
The Lanes on 20
Trunk or Treat		Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
2 to 4 p.m. 		The Lanes on 20
6501 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		Click here
Trunk or Treat events: Kenosha County

EventDate/TimeLocationDetails
Gateway Technical College’s
4th annual
Trunk or Treat		Oct. 21
Noon to 2 p.m.		Gateway Technical College
Kenosha Campus
3520 30th Ave.
Kenosha, WI 53144		Click here
RecPlex
Trunk or Treat 		Oct. 21
2 to 4 p.m. 		 RecPlex – South Ball Fields
9900 Terwall Terrace
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158		Click here
Medical Support Services/ Tender Touch Therapy/
Try My Best Triathalon
Trunk or Treat 		Oct. 21
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.		3615 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53144Click here
Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center
Trunk or Treat		Oct. 27
4 to 6 p.m. 		Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center
10330 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158		Click here
Trunk or Treating
on 63rd Street		Oct. 28
Noon		Uptown Brass Center
1901 63rd St.
Kenosha, WI 53143		Click here
Have a Trunk or Treat event to share in Racine or Kenosha County? Send the information to Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.

Halloween events and activties

