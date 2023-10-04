RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTY — Several Trunk or Treat events are happening across Racine and Kenosha County this year.
Organizations, businesses and churches host Trunk or Treat events for numerous reasons in the community.
Overall, these types of events often provide a safe location for children to participate in fun Halloween activities.
At each event, the community comes together to bask in the spooky and not-so-spooky aspects of the holiday. Enjoy collecting candy or bumping into a neighbor or old friend while going trunk to trunk.
The following Trunk or Treat events welcome the community and appreciate participation.
Trunk or Treat events: Racine County
|Event
|Date/Time
|Location
|Details
|Yorkville Elementary
Trunk or Treat and Scholastic Book Fair
|Oct. 20
6:15 to 7:15 p.m.
|Yorkville Elementary
18621 Washington Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|Click here
|Mount Pleasant
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 21
4 to 6 p.m.
|Campus Park
8500 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|Click here
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 29
1 to 5 p.m.
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center Parking Lot
601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Food, fun and entertainment
|The Lanes on 20
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 29
2 to 4 p.m.
|The Lanes on 20
6501 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|Click here
Trunk or Treat events: Kenosha County
|Event
|Date/Time
|Location
|Details
|Gateway Technical College’s
4th annual
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 21
Noon to 2 p.m.
|Gateway Technical College
Kenosha Campus
3520 30th Ave.
Kenosha, WI 53144
|Click here
|RecPlex
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 21
2 to 4 p.m.
| RecPlex – South Ball Fields
9900 Terwall Terrace
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
|Click here
|Medical Support Services/ Tender Touch Therapy/
Try My Best Triathalon
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 21
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
|3615 Washington Road Kenosha, WI 53144
|Click here
|Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center
Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 27
4 to 6 p.m.
|Grand Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center
10330 Prairie Ridge Blvd.
Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
|Click here
|Trunk or Treating
on 63rd Street
|Oct. 28
Noon
|Uptown Brass Center
1901 63rd St.
Kenosha, WI 53143
|Click here
Have a Trunk or Treat event to share in Racine or Kenosha County? Send the information to Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com.
