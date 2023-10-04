RACINE COUNTY — A collaboration between the Racine Police Department and local volunteer pilots helped female students, most who are minorities, reach for the sky through the Wings to Fly program on Sept. 30 at the Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road.

The Racine Police Department, Wisconsin National Guard and Wings to Fly program attendees gather in front of a Blackhawk helicopter. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Most of the police officers who were present were women. While in a different line of duty than pilots, female officers being present served as proof that women are able to succeed in male-dominant career fields, such as aviation and law enforcement.

Wings to Fly takes flight in Racine

Ofc. Travis Brady, with the Anthony Lane COP House, has helped this program take flight both last year and this year. His aunt, Susan Schwaab, founded the Wings to Fly program in Madison, Wis. She was raised in Racine and later became a pilot and spent 40 years flying for United. With the help of Ofc. Brady and the EAA Chapter 838, the program was brought to Racine last year.

“We were sitting at a family Thanksgiving dinner and he (Ofc. Brady) says, ‘Hey Aunt Sue, I want to inspire the kids in Racine and show them the possibilities that are out there,’ and I said, ‘That’s what Wings to Fly program is all about,'” explained Schwaab.

Helping students reach for the sky

Ofc. Brady helps a student get ready to take flight. – Credit: Emma Widmar “It’s based on the idea that less than 10% of commercial airline pilots are females and minorities,” explained Ofc. Brady. “We want the students to know that because they are different by gender or race, obviously, they should not be limited by that and their success.”

These statistics are from the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2022 Women in Aviation Advisory Board Report.

“Clearly our communities are rich with females and minorities, who should be told that they can succeed regardless of what statistics might tell them,” said Brady.

Introduction to aviation

This year, Wings to Fly has given an opportunity to students from Racine Unified School District and other Racine area schools to receive an introduction to aviation. Saturday’s event had 12 students in attendance. That was an increase from the eight students who participated last year. Next year, the goal is to get 14 students involved. Students in the Wings to Fly program got to hear firsthand what a career in aviation is like in the military. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Funding from community partners allows Wings to Fly to take place.

Launching pad for life after high school

The Wings to Fly program brought together the Racine Police Department, the Wisconsin National Guard and a group of all-female students from Racine on Sept 30. – Credit: Emma Widmar Students participated in various activities which included learning about aviation history, immersing themselves in a flight simulator, connecting with members of the Wisconsin National Guard, exploring a MEDEVAC Blackhawk helicopter and more. By far, the most rewarding and memorable experience for most students was having a front-row seat on a flight around Racine County.

Reaching for the sky

One participant, Angela Salvador Martinez, shared that prior to Wings to Fly, she never had the opportunity to fly in a plane, let alone have a front-row seat in a smaller craft. Angela flew with Schwaab. She was one of four students who, prior to the event, had never flown in an airplane. Susan and Angela at the Batten Airport. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Before getting up in the air, Angela felt nervous, but that fear faded once she was soaring in the sky.

Salvador Martinez was without words when asked about what this opportunity meant to her, although she was able to express her thankfulness.

The Racine County Eye recalls her saying to another participant after her flight, “It was really fun, I really got to fly!”

As a student who plans to pursue a career in Aerospace engineering, the experience with Wings to Fly meant everything to Angela.

Volunteer pilots make the event possible as they share their experiences in aviation with local students. – Credit: Emma Widmar “We want to give these girls wings, to be able to accomplish whatever they want in life,” shared Brady. “Whether it be nursing or education, or any career field – military, aviation – give them the confidence, regardless of what statistics say.”

