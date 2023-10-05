Obituary for Beryl D. Bishop, ‘Pudge’

June 23, 1938 – September 11, 2023

Beryl D. Bishop, also known as Pudge or Uncle Pudge, 85, passed away on Sept. 11, 2023. He will be deeply missed by many.

Beryl D. Bishop, ‘Pudge’

Pudge was born on June 23, 1938, in Wisconsin, to David Bishop and Florence May.

His many hobbies included being a lifelong hunter and decoy collector, and impersonating Santa Claus each Christmas season to the delight of little kids. He also loved to tinker!

His love of animals included many dogs, birds, horses, and an occasional possum, raccoon or crow. That love of all creatures is shared with his daughters.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie Bishop of Paeonian Springs, Va., and Amy Bishop of Des Moines, Ia.; along with many nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (née Paulin); brother, Neil; and sisters, Eileen and Barb.

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m., on Oct. 13 at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or service dog organization. He loved his labs!

Obituary and photo courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.