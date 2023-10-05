RACINE — A father and son have joined forces by becoming business partners. On Saturday, Oct. 7, a local storefront offering photography and tattoo services will be available in Racine.

David Salas and his son, Jessie Salas-Staples are the creative minds behind the newest photography studio and tattoo parlor, located at 1861 Taylor Ave.

The front, which is off Taylor Avenue, is where you’ll find the place where photos can be taken and the building’s loft is where people can get their ink fix.

David mans the photography side of the business, whereas Jessie takes care of the ink.

It’s a one-stop shop for all things creativity.

Credit: Salas Studios Salas has been shooting photography for three years now. To him, it’s always been a passion and a hobby. He’s done everything from weddings to senior photos, portraits and nature shots. He enjoys capturing big moments in life like newborns, graduations, birthdays and anniversaries.

Fatboi Tattoo

Jessie, on the other hand, has been in the tattoo industry for seven years. He prides himself in providing an old-school tattooing style. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked at Skin Candy Tattoo, which has since permanently closed. After working at other tattoo shops in the area, Jessie felt called to be a business owner and wanted to do it with his pops. “I got ahold of my dad and said we need to really kick this into overdrive and just go do what we’ve been trying to do for the last couple of years,” said Jessie. A Buddha tattoo Jessie created. – Credit: Salas Studios

A character creatively “stitched” into a pumpkin setting. – Credit: Salas Studios “For me, it’s it’s all about family. That’s the reason that we started,” David said. It was always an idea that the two had, but it wasn’t until recently that the pieces finally came together.

Finding a space

The father and son believe what makes their space special is the dynamic of the dual businesses. “You don’t really see two businesses in one building, especially with tattoo shops,” says Jessie. The building that they now occupy once sat vacant for nearly 15 years. Thanks to another set of business owners in Racine, the Salas and Salas-Staples families are reaching new potentials and possibilities. “The building owners, Joey and Anna Legath, have been a huge, huge help to us,” shared David. Jessie Salas-Staples stands with Anna and Joey Legath, along with his father, Davis Salas, in front of their new studio. – Credit: Salas Studios

Some notable businesses the Legaths own are Joey’s West, Joey’s Yardarm, and Bucket’s Pub 2nd Round. When they found out the family was struggling to locate a spot for their dual shop, they reached out and extended their hands to help.

“We needed to do this and the actual physical building, obviously, (without it) nothing would be possible,” explained Jessie.

The place where the photo magic happens. – Credit: Salas Studios Another key player in getting this shop up and running is the family’s friend Aaron Morris. He helped transform the building from a blank space to a welcoming place. “He’s a larger-than-life character. If it wasn’t for him helping us do the things we need to do to fix this place up, I honestly don’t think it would have happened,” said Jessie.

A place for artists

This space isn’t just for this father and his son, it’s for the community.

“We’re trying to reach out to, like, these other local artists,” shared David. “We want to make it more communal.”

The plan is to get local artists in the store, have their work on display, collaborate, and guest spot at the tattoo shop. Musicians are welcome and anyone looking to get into this creative hub.

“We are making these plans to get other artists involved to spread positive energy,” Jessie said. “We’ve been working really hard and we want to make sure as many people benefit from it as possible.”

It’s all a part of a goal to get business booming on that side of town.

Grand opening

To celebrate the opening, there will be a grand opening on Oct. 7 at their new shop. The event starts at 1 p.m. and will feature art from local artists for sale, food, live music, a DJ, raffles, a 50/50, raffle baskets, and more. Updates about the event can be found online.

