May 17, 1960 – September 29, 2023

James Otis Oliver, Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born on May 17, 1960, in Meridian, Miss., to the late James Otis Oliver, Sr., and Gloria H. (née Petty) Oliver. James was affectionately known as “James Dodie” by friends and family.

James received his formal education in the Racine Unified School District and obtained his high school equivalency diploma. James was employed by several local companies, including Beck Aluminum, Wisconsin Plating, DHL, FedEx and A&B Painting. James was last employed with Caribe Assisted Living.

James loved live music, especially R&B and jazz. You could find James relaxing and enjoying the music scene at local venues, including Smoke on the Water, Summerfest, North Beach, Animal Crackers, and other music festivals.

In his younger years, James expanded his musical appreciation as he played the drums with a neighborhood band. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing the slots at Potawatomi.

James leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Gloria Oliver; sisters, Artis Oliver of Tacoma, Wash., Alice Oliver and Valerie Oliver, both of Racine, Keona Oliver of San Diego, Calif.; brothers, Kenneth Oliver and Ricky (Markie) Person, both of Racine; nephews, Andrea Oliver and Devon Gatson; along with three great-nieces and six great-nephews.

He is also survived by step-mother, Marie Oliver; step-brother, Andre Bryant of Baton Rouge, La.; special friends, Caroline Lagrone and Clarence Price; special nephew, Cory Oliver, as well as numerous other family and friends.

James was preceded in death by his father, James Otis Oliver, Sr.; sister, Vanessa Oliver; stepsister, Shenita Bryant; nine uncles and two aunts.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., with 12:30 p.m. visitation, on Oct. 11 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Reverend Richard L. Jones Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of James Otis Oliver courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.