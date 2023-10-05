STURTEVANT — Racine County went into its budget session in much the same way as many Wisconsin municipalities and institutions – facing a deficit due to rising costs.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave addressed the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday before the release of the proposed 2024 budget.

He said at the start of the process there was a $21 million deficit just to keep things at status quo.

He explained the shortfall was reduced with the use of funds from reserves, ARPA funds, and by defunding 12 vacant positions – including three deputy positions in the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Delagrave said crafting the 2024 budget was tough and the “check engine light” was on for the fiscal future.

“Our approach to this budget, as always, has been one of fiscal prudence and conservatism,” he said. “We have a duty to our taxpayers to steward their hard-earned dollars wisely and efficiently.”

The 2024 budget proposes lowering the mill rate for the 11th consecutive year, from 2.888 to 2.775 per $1,000 of the assessed value of the property.

Proposed budget by the numbers

The budget proposes spending $243 million in 2024, up 10% from the previous year.

One of the county’s largest expenditures comes from wages and benefits, which represent nearly 50% of the operating budget.

The proposed budget for wages and benefits was $105.5 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 8%, over the previous year. One of the factors driving the increase was the cost of healthcare.

However, the decision to convert some contract positions to county jobs was also a factor.

The county department with the most employees – Criminal Justice and Courts with 373 employees – has been budgeted $48 million, a 12% increase.

The increase was driven by the loss of state funds, particularly for the Racine County Jail, along with increased costs for medical and mental health contracts the county is mandated to provide.

Expansion of mental health services

Delagrave’s budget proposes using the remaining $14.4 million in ARPA for the expansion of the Behavioral Health Services campus at 1720 Taylor Ave., which was announced in March.

He said the county would pursue “alternative funding” to cover the balance of the $32 million facility that will be located across the street from the primary facility.

Delagrave said the plan could include funding from opioid settlement funds – where allowed.

“The expansion of the Taylor Ave. campus is pivotal to transforming health opportunities for our residents and removing barriers to care,” he said.

Proposed capital projects

The 2024 budget proposed a 216% increase in spending on capital projects, from approximately $8 million last year to a proposed $26 million in 2024, which includes the $14.4 million for the new mental health facility.

This graph shows where the county spent its ARPA dollars. Executive Director Jonathan Delagrave has proposed spending the remaining $14 million on the Taylor Avenue mental health center expansion. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Delagrave told the supervisors the county usually ranks last or almost last among Wisconsin counties in spending on highway projects. However, the budget does propose some highway work, which includes:

The repaving of County S from Highway K to East Wind Lake Road in Norway. The project has a $1.7 million price tag, which will be paid for with bonds.

Replacing the box culvert over the Root River, which is near Highway U in Raymond. The project was estimated to cost $1.3 million.

Covering the county’s share of the Highway Safety Improvement Project, which includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway U and Seven Mile Road in Raymond.

As Executive Director Jonathan Delagrave noted, of all the counties in Wisconsin, Racine County is usually ranked last or near last for highway spending (per capita). In 2024, the county does have a number of highway projects planned. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Delagrave also proposed the continuation of upkeep on the Racine County Courthouse and its grounds with $2.2 million in spending for window replacements, roofing and tuckpointing, LED lighting, and repair of the outside retaining wall.

The budget proposed a new mobile command center for the sheriff’s office, which will cost an estimated $1.1 million. The command center will be paid for in two payments. The first payment of $550,000 will be covered in the 2024 budget and the balance paid for in 2025.

The budget also proposes new vehicles for sheriff’s office personnel: $858K for patrol vehicles, $65K for a dedicated investigators vehicle, $65K for a dedicated vehicle for the metro drug unit, $78K for a K9 unit, $15K for an all-terrain vehicle and $55K for a Sprinter Van.

Economic Growth

Delagrave explained some of the investments the county made in the past were beginning to pay off with development along the I-94 corridor.

“I’m thrilled to share that our efforts have been successful as Racine County has witnessed a 1.8% increase in net new construction this year,” he said.

He pointed to the announced $1.8 billion investment by Microsoft in Mount Pleasant as an example.

To support continued growth, the proposed 2024 budget includes $500,000 for the revolving loan fund.

“The revolving loan fund has been instrumental in facilitating the growth of existing businesses and attracting new businesses to Racine County,” Delagrave said.

For recent examples, he pointed to BRP’s expansion and the recruitment of Oterra, a food coloring manufacturer, in Mount Pleasant, which were facilitated by the revolving loan fund.

The result, he said, was almost 300 jobs with average wages of $20.40/hour and $52 million in capital investments.

Delagrave said there was also a concerted effort to pay down the county’s debt in order to free up funds for the future.

The County Board of Supervisors will begin meeting with department heads on Monday to address the 2024 budget.

Additionally, the county will host three information sessions focused on the proposed 2024 Racine County budget. All meetings will be from 6-7:30 p.m. The date and location of the sessions are: Oct. 12 at the Burlington Public Library, Oct. 18 at the Union Grove Village Hall, and Oct. 25 at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall.