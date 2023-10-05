The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Oct. 5.
This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Charles Benson and Susan Kim along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.
This week, the Racine Roundup discussed the Wings to Fly program, the opening of two new businesses under one roof, and finally, a story on the upcoming race that will determine who is the fastest athlete in Racine County.
Wings to Fly in Racine
Widmar started off this week’s roundup with a reflection on last weekend in Racine County when the Wings to Fly program took flight in Racine for the second year.
The Racine Police Department, under the direction of Ofc. Brady, along with his aunt, the program’s founder, got things running in Racine.
On Sept. 30, students in the area, who are primarily female and those who are people of color, got a first-hand look at life in aviation.
Business Spotlight: Salas Studios
The next story featured the Salas family and their new business, which features Salas Photography and Fatboi Tattoo.
David and his son Jessie hope to provide Racine with a place where multiple artistic services can be explored.
This new business will kick off its grand opening on Oct. 7.
The Fastest Athlete
The segment rounded out with a spotlight on the upcoming race that will determine who is the fastest athlete in Racine County.
The anchors and Emma shared a handful of laughs as they reflected on Kim’s running history and look forward to seeing who will be there to vie for the title. Benson, will it be you?
Anyone looking to race can do so on Saturday at noon at Horlick Field and help support Racine’s youth sports.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.
Watch the Racine Roundup
Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup.
Miss a segment?
If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)
Support local business
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.