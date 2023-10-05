Widmar started off this week’s roundup with a reflection on last weekend in Racine County when the Wings to Fly program took flight in Racine for the second year.

The Racine Police Department, under the direction of Ofc. Brady, along with his aunt, the program’s founder, got things running in Racine.

On Sept. 30, students in the area, who are primarily female and those who are people of color, got a first-hand look at life in aviation.