Obituary for Sally Ann Granger

January 29, 1931 – September 29, 2023

Sally Ann Granger, 92, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. She was born in Racine on Jan. 29, 1931, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella (née Mohr) Steiner.

Sally was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1949.” On Aug. 25, 1951, Sally was united in marriage to Richard Phillip Granger. They shared 60 years together before he preceded her in death on April 20, 2012. She was a longtime member of St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church.

Sally enjoyed playing tennis, gardening, cross-stitch and ceramics. Over the years Sally was involved in many dinner and card clubs, as well as volunteer organizations. Sally was also an avid reader, baker and bird watcher. Above all, it was time spent with her family that she cherished most.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her children, RaeAnn (Daniel) Eeg, Robb Granger, Margaret (Gary) Bednar, Anne (Jim) Hayden; grandchildren, Hillarie Eeg, Tobias (Kelley) Eeg, Caleb (Ashley) Eeg, Richelle (Todd) Sheridan, Molly (John) Daniels, Keeley Hayden (fiancé, Michael Barnes), James Hayden; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Anderson; in-laws, Patty Conner, and John Granger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Granger; and her sister, Carol Douglass.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Sally’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 11 at St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Patrick O’Loughlin officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of mass. Private interment will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Sally Ann Granger courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.