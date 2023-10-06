MADISON — More than 2,000 Racine Unified School District students could qualify for driver’s ed grants thanks to a $6 million line item in the new biennium state budget.

The legislation was first proposed by Rep. Bob Donovan (R-Milwaukee) following a suggestion from Common Ground to re-purpose the $6 million paid to the state by the Wisconsin Insurance Alliance for statewide driver’s ed, according to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News.

Now, it’s included in the 2023-2025 biennium state budget, and Donovan is hopeful its inclusion makes it past items under reconsideration by the Republican-led Legislature.

Gov. Tony Evers officially signed the budget into law in July, but he said it still needed work and sent it back to lawmakers for additional attention.

“This is a great example of public-private partnership, and I look forward to the governor signing the final budget,” Donovan said.

When the state ceased funding driver’s education in schools 20 years ago, parents in the greater Racine area were forced to enroll their students in and pay for private lessons. Now, only 114 of the 421 school districts in Wisconsin offer approved driver’s ed classes with certified instructors, reads another story from TMJ4.

One teen driver was injured or killed in a motor vehicle accident every 3.7 hours in 2022. Wisconsin Department of Transportation

For kids in families that couldn’t afford lessons plus the permit application fee, they learned to drive from other family members, friends, or even online without any formal instruction.

“Teens are risky drivers because they’re immature,” Donovan added. “Between reckless driving and driving without a license, the risk is too high.”

Teen driver statistics

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), one teen driver was injured or killed in a motor vehicle accident every 3.7 hours in 2022. This age group is more likely to be in a serious or deadly car incident than any other; despite comprising only 4.4% of all licensed drivers, 10.3% of drivers in car crashes are teenagers.

Teen drivers also kill each other at an alarming rate. Nearly 50% of those injured were between the ages of 16 and 19 while 80% of occupants killed or injured in an accident with a teen driver were under 20 years old.

For this reason, Donovan threw his support behind the $6 million annual grant fund.

STOCK IMAGE

“Anytime drivers are appropriately trained to not just operate a vehicle and learn the rules of the road but to truly understand how dangerous a car can be to themselves and to the general public, well, this is always a good thing,” he said.

Specifically, the money from the insurance alliance will be used to fund grants to attend driver’s ed courses and behind-the-wheel instruction for students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

As a result, up to 2,335 10th to 12th graders in the Racine Unified School District could gain access to comprehensive driver’s ed.

Students will qualify for the grant using their parent or guardian’s income, much like they would qualify for free or reduced lunch programs.

Donovan said WisDOT will be required to use the media and to notify school districts to get the word out about the grant program once it’s approved. He expects the program to be available by the end of the year or early next year at the latest.