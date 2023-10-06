RACINE COUNTY — A festival celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage is set for Oct. 7 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.
This first event of its kind is led by students who are a part of the school’s Latino Student Union (LSU) along with the group’s advisors, René Guzmán and Milka Arjon.
Planning for this exciting event started officially in May of last year, and in July, the LSU Leadership committee began meeting weekly to ensure that the upcoming festival would be everything that the Racine community needs.
“It’s turned into from just being a small school celebration to this huge thing now,” says Guzmán. “We’re super excited.”
Local nonprofit, The Spanish Center of Racine, has partnered with the school to bring the event to life during National Hispanic American Heritage Month, as well.
The event is sponsored by Dynasty Family Restaurant & El Buen Manantial, Educators Credit Union, Prints By Dre, Fly vs Fly, and Family Power Music.
This all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m. at the school.
The festival includes something for everyone
There will be something for everyone at the festival, Hispanic or not, Spanish speakers and non-Spanish speakers alike. It’s an inclusive place for the entire community to gather to celebrate Hispanic culture, community, and heritage.
Racine is heavily populated by those who are Latino, immigrants and Spanish speakers.
“It’s a big reason why we thought that this was important to do. And that’s a big reason why this event is going to be what it is,” explains Guzmán.
A lot of Hispanic entertainment, food and resources will be available.
Entertainment
Performers will include La Perla Tapatia Foklorico (dance group), Azteca Dancers (dance group), Pulpa and de Guayaba (Music). There will also be a lowriders exhibition, games, children’s activities and more.
According to Guzmán, the students had a hand in selecting everything that would be available to the public tomorrow.
Food
Food Vendors include La Taquiza, Jaramillo’s Home Cook’n, Tacos La Flama, Bocadillos, Isa’s Ice Cream, and Esperanza Coffee Collective.
Vendor Fair
Small businesses and resources will be available during the event. The following establishments and organizations will be present:
- Twisted Wreaths
- Jocelyn De Luna
- Root City
- E.M Photography
- Twin Dragon Games
- Racine Interfaith Coalition
- Neighborhood Enhancement Division
- League of Women Voters of Wisconsin
- Gateway Technical College
- Voces De la Frontera/YES
- The Spanish Center of Racine
- Mavacustoms
- Little Roots Early School
- Buena Vibra Plant Shop
- Chalitas Creations
- RoGam Mexican Styles
- Racine Public Library – Biblioteca Pública de Racine
- WRTP|BIG STEP
- Acelero Learning
- Affordable Connectivity Program information
- SER National
- Housing Resources, Inc.
- J.P.Morgan Chase Bank
- Racine Literacy Council
- Cuidandonos Creceremos mas Sanos (CCmaS)
- Planned Parenthood of WI
- Equus Workforce Solutions: FSET
- GROW Racine
- Lulac
- Women’s Resource Center
- Literacy Council of Racine
- YWCA
- Educators Credit Union
Providing resources to those in need
Bringing resources to the Hispanic Racine community was essential to LSU and the advisors.
“A lot of these students don’t really know and their families, as well, they don’t really know, what kind of resources and what kind of things are available to them,” states the LSU advisor. “Renting and housing, food stamps and college… tuition… and registrations and all of that. They’re just not aware of that because their families haven’t had to go through that and maybe it wasn’t available where they come from.”
René Guzmán and Milka Arjon know what it’s like as educators, but also as community members, who have watched their families work to make a life for themselves. Obstacles Hispanic families tend to face are language barriers, a lack of understandable information, fear of deportation and other challenges.
“We wanted the community to come and be able to get information, that was a big motivation for making this come together,” says René.
People are encouraged to come, celebrate and enjoy what the students at Case have put together in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Celebrations
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.