RACINE COUNTY — A festival celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage is set for Oct. 7 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave.

This first event of its kind is led by students who are a part of the school’s Latino Student Union (LSU) along with the group’s advisors, René Guzmán and Milka Arjon.

René Guzmán takes a selfie with the LSU. – Credit: René Guzmán

Planning for this exciting event started officially in May of last year, and in July, the LSU Leadership committee began meeting weekly to ensure that the upcoming festival would be everything that the Racine community needs.

“It’s turned into from just being a small school celebration to this huge thing now,” says Guzmán. “We’re super excited.”

Local nonprofit, The Spanish Center of Racine, has partnered with the school to bring the event to life during National Hispanic American Heritage Month, as well.

The event is sponsored by Dynasty Family Restaurant & El Buen Manantial, Educators Credit Union, Prints By Dre, Fly vs Fly, and Family Power Music.

This all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and wraps up at 5 p.m. at the school.

The festival includes something for everyone

There will be something for everyone at the festival, Hispanic or not, Spanish speakers and non-Spanish speakers alike. It’s an inclusive place for the entire community to gather to celebrate Hispanic culture, community, and heritage.

Racine is heavily populated by those who are Latino, immigrants and Spanish speakers.

“It’s a big reason why we thought that this was important to do. And that’s a big reason why this event is going to be what it is,” explains Guzmán.

A lot of Hispanic entertainment, food and resources will be available.

Entertainment

Performers will include La Perla Tapatia Foklorico (dance group), Azteca Dancers (dance group), Pulpa and de Guayaba (Music). There will also be a lowriders exhibition, games, children’s activities and more. According to Guzmán, the students had a hand in selecting everything that would be available to the public tomorrow.

Food

Food Vendors include La Taquiza, Jaramillo’s Home Cook’n, Tacos La Flama, Bocadillos, Isa’s Ice Cream, and Esperanza Coffee Collective.

Vendor Fair

Small businesses and resources will be available during the event. The following establishments and organizations will be present:

Twisted Wreaths

Jocelyn De Luna

Root City

E.M Photography

Twin Dragon Games

Racine Interfaith Coalition

Neighborhood Enhancement Division

League of Women Voters of Wisconsin

Gateway Technical College

Voces De la Frontera/YES

The Spanish Center of Racine Mavacustoms

Little Roots Early School

Buena Vibra Plant Shop

Chalitas Creations

RoGam Mexican Styles

Racine Public Library – Biblioteca Pública de Racine

WRTP|BIG STEP

Acelero Learning

Affordable Connectivity Program information

SER National

Housing Resources, Inc. J.P.Morgan Chase Bank

Racine Literacy Council

Cuidandonos Creceremos mas Sanos (CCmaS)

Planned Parenthood of WI

Equus Workforce Solutions: FSET

GROW Racine

Lulac

Women’s Resource Center

Literacy Council of Racine

YWCA

Educators Credit Union

The Latino Student Union of Case HS: Advisors – Rene Guzman & Milka Arjon, President – Laiza Esparza, VP – Pamela Romero, Secretary – Savannah Espinoza, Marketing Manager – Luis Garcia, and Event Coordinator – Danna Garcia Rodriguez. – Credit: René Guzmán

Providing resources to those in need

Bringing resources to the Hispanic Racine community was essential to LSU and the advisors.

“A lot of these students don’t really know and their families, as well, they don’t really know, what kind of resources and what kind of things are available to them,” states the LSU advisor. “Renting and housing, food stamps and college… tuition… and registrations and all of that. They’re just not aware of that because their families haven’t had to go through that and maybe it wasn’t available where they come from.”

René Guzmán and Milka Arjon know what it’s like as educators, but also as community members, who have watched their families work to make a life for themselves. Obstacles Hispanic families tend to face are language barriers, a lack of understandable information, fear of deportation and other challenges.

“We wanted the community to come and be able to get information, that was a big motivation for making this come together,” says René.

People are encouraged to come, celebrate and enjoy what the students at Case have put together in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.