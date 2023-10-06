RACINE — On Sunday, Oct. 1, the Campbell family’s home on Wilson Street in Racine started on fire and led to the family’s displacement.

The family of six and their multiple pets currently face the harsh reality of being without a place to call home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Campbells have been relocated to a hotel room at the moment, without their belongings, including clothing and other personal items.

Hoping to get back home

According to Crystal Campbell, the report and investigation are still ongoing.

At this time, it is not clear if they will ever be able to reenter the home to live or if they will have to find a new place altogether.

If repairable, “we’re gonna do what we can, but it’s gonna be a while,” says Crystal. “We’ve lived there for six years. We’re in the process of trying to buy it from the landlord.” It’s not just Crystal’s home, it’s her husband and their four children’s home too. Currently, the family relies on Crystal’s husband as their primary source of income. Needless to say, the fire caused a loss bigger than the family can imagine.







All video stills courtesy of the Campbell family.

It took their clothing, their beds, toys, appliances, but also their security.

“My four-year-old daughter is devastated. She and my three-year-old son, that’s all they talk about every morning,” says Crystal.

The children say, “‘Good morning, my house burned down. Mommy my house caught fire.’ They’re really traumatized,” says Crystal.

Although no humans were injured, the fire did claim the life of one pet gecko and injured another one.

Financial help needed

The family has received some help from the Red Cross but is in need of ongoing support to get through this challenging time.

“We were given one week in the hotel so we’re gonna have to come up with the funds to pay for another week,” says Crystal.

A GoFundMe account has been created to benefit the family in need. Additionally, other items and resources are needed.

Donate here to the Gofundme.

“If we do end up being able to repair the house, we’re going to use the funds that we can get from GoFundMe to buy the new furniture. We’re going to need new beds, any accessories that we’re going to need for inside the house. We lost everything, there’s nothing left, so we’re gonna need microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, you know, we’ll need all of that again,” says Crystal.

Donations needed

The family is kindly asking the community for support during this time.

Donations can be brought to Crystal’s mom’s house, 8335 Old Spring St.

Boys clothing, size 4T

Boys shoes, size 11

Girls clothing, sizes 5T or 6T

Girls shoes, size 12

Children’s toys Girls clothing, size 10/12

Girls shoes, size 4

XL shirts to fit a 17-year-old female

Size 16 pants for a 17-year-old female

Size 9 1/2 shoes for a 17-year-old female

Connect with Emma

Can’t bring the donations to the house or have something else to give? Reach out to Emma Widmar by emailing emma@racinecountyeye.com to get connected to the family.