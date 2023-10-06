CALEDONIA — The Jamestown Lights and Heritage Avenue Holiday Lights are ready to dance to spooky tunes this Halloween.

Mike Pikula and Grayson Kirchenberg stand in front of some of their master creations for this year’s Halloween light shows. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The neighborhood light shows, featuring two houses with dazzling displays that are sure to impress people of all ages, officially start tonight in Caledonia around 7 p.m.

The masterminds behind the synchronized light shows are Mike Pikula, a seasoned electrical engineer, and Grayson Kirchenberg, a freshman at Case High School.

The shows are located at their houses within the Jamestown neighborhood and are free to the public.

Jamestown Lights

The Jamestown Lights have illuminated homeowners Mike and his wife Debbie’s backyard for more than a decade. This will be the 14th year that the family has worked to create a show that not only can you see, but listen to from the comfort of your own car. Various lights will blink, flash and glow at Mike’s home starting Oct. 5 through 31. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Prior to the show being located in Racine County, the Pikula family set up lights at their former home in Franklin, Wisconsin.

Mike and Grayson enjoy providing a happy and not-so-spooky Halloween light show for the community. – Credit: Emma Widmar Those lights that once hung in Franklin have now majorly been handed down to Kirchenberg and can be seen at his family’s home on Heritage Avenue this Halloween. Viewers will see “different interpretations at different houses,” says Mike.

Bonded by the lights

It’s not just Mike who engineers the lights and sounds. Grayson, Mike’s right-hand man, helps the show to become the spectacle that it is, both at Halloween and at Christmas.

Kirchenberg started as a fan of the Jamestown Lights when he was three years old. Then, at six years old, Mike began sharing his passion with Grayson and helping him to learn the skill of synchronizing lights to music. Grayson’s house is illuminated in plenty of time for Halloween fun. – Credit: Emma Widmar

“I let him put in songs that he likes, but his show is going to be something else too,” says Mike. “I think whenever I want to hang it up, he’s gonna be able to take it over without any trouble.”

Spooktacular display

This Halloween, families can enjoy a display that features orange, purple and white colored lights. There are bats, pumpkins, friendly ghosts and more.

The lights dance to the Addams Family. The show runs through Oct. 31. – Credit: Emma Widmar The host is Jack O Lantern, with his sidekick, Frank N. Stein. The show features a large talking face, whose eyes will captivate you while you watch, as he sings along to thrilling tunes.

Expect to hear Thriller, Ghostbusters, Addams Family, Monsters, Purple People Eater, and other fun hits. Some songs may also appear and dance in a different way at Grayson’s.

It’s not just Halloween lights that attract visitors to the area, the ever-growing Christmas light show has gained a positive reputation in Racine County, too.

Visit the lights

The Jamestown Lights are located at 6509 Williamsburg Way, one block east and two blocks south from the roundabout of Highway 38 and Highway K.

Make the first right after going east through the roundabout to Taurus Drive, then head south on Taurus Driver into the Jamestown subdivision. As you drive between the ponds, look to your left and right. There you will see your entertainment for the night.

Various lights will blink, flash and glow at Mike’s home starting Oct. 5 through 31. – Credit: Emma Widmar

People are encouraged to stay in their cars for the show and to be respectful of the surrounding area. Do not park or stop facing traffic. Turn off your headlights as a courtesy to other viewers.

For the full experience, dial your car’s radio to 97.7 FM and then kick back to watch the show that runs for about 35 minutes.

See the show every day starting at dusk. On Fridays and Saturdays, the show runs until 10 p.m. but will end at 9:30 p.m. all other nights.

Learn more about the Jamestown Lights by following their Facebook page.

Heritage Avenue Holiday Lights

Lights at Grayon’s home were decorations that Mike passed down to him. – Credit: Emma Widmar

After seeing the show at Mike’s house, head on over to Heritage Avenue Holiday Lights for an intimate Halloween light show experience.

This light show, located at 6636 Heritage Ave., will take on its fourth year this year.

As opposed to the Jamestown Lights, where you are watching from further away, the distance between the lights at Grayson’s is up close, making the show even more personal. Grayson’s show will last about 15 minutes.

Dial those radios to 99.7 FM so you can hear the music specially curated for these lights.

His favorite part of his show is Thriller, because of the way a mask “sings” the words of the song.

Drivers should note that it is best to stay on the south side of the road for optimal viewing. The family asks light show attendees not to block driveways when visiting the show. Grayson’s favorite tune and dancing display is Thriller. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The show at Grayson’s runs at the same time as the Jamestown Lights.

You can learn more about his show by visiting his Facebook group: Heritage Avenue Holiday Light Show.

Gear up for Christmas

Check back after Thanksgiving to learn all about how Mike and Grayson plan to deck the halls with their holiday lights this year.

Read about last year’s show on the Racine County Eye.

Halloween 2023