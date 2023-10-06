Obituary for Juana Munoz

July 19, 1940 – October 2, 2023

Juana Munoz, 83, passed away at her residence on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. She was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on July 19, 1940, the daughter of Ernestor Muniz and Crecencia (née Oviedo) Muniz.

Juana Munoz

Juana enjoyed tending to her grand-babies and her vibrant flower garden. Her delicious cooking was her heart, she always made sure you were fed – “Tienes hambre?” Juana will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Juana is survived by her husband, Epifanio Munoz; daughters, Ignacia (Luis) Mora, Maria Magdalena (Oscar) De La Garza, Maricela (Jose) Mora; sons, Eduardo Munoz and his family, Epifanio (Consuela) Munoz, Jr., Francisco (Josefina) Munoz, Juan (Blanca) Munoz; brother, Rogelio (Elena) Oviedo; sister, Maria (Victor). Also surviving are 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 11 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Her service will follow at noon. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery following her service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Juana’s name and memory to the American Cancer Society.

Obituary and photo of Juana Munoz courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.