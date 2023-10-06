RACINE — One of two men charged in an execution-style shooting that may have been the result of mistaken identity, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Xavier D. Jackson, 20, pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony bail jumping.

Investigators theorize the 16-year-old was mistaken for a rival gang member by the shooters. They believe the teen may have been shot in retaliation for the shooting death of Eugene Henderson, 14, who was killed seven days before.

However, the 16-year-old victim was not involved in the shooting death of Henderson nor was he known to be gang-affiliated, according to the criminal complaint.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched at 7:27 p.m. on March 20, 2022, to Albert Street on the report of a shooting. The victim had been shot seven times but ultimately survived.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured what police described as an execution-style shooting.

The footage showed the victim walking down the street with a 6-year-old child when a vehicle stopped and two individuals got out. Both men were armed, and the teen and child could be seen backing away.

The two men start shooting as the 6-year-old runs away and the teen falls to the ground.

While the victim is on the ground, one of the shooters moves closer and fires several shots at near point-blank range.

The two shooters then got back in their vehicle and drove away.

The investigation

The RPD gathered additional video evidence from the neighborhood and determined the vehicle seen in the video was a 2018 Jeep Compass, which was reported stolen from Illinois.

On March 26, the suspect vehicle was in multiple pursuits with law enforcement until the vehicle crashed in Illinois. The driver was arrested after a foot pursuit and was identified as Jackson.

The co-defendant Jamauel Ford, 24, was also captured.

According to the criminal complaint, the clothing Jackson was wearing at the time of his arrest was similar to the clothing worn by the shooter in the video captured on March 20.

A firearm was recovered in the flight path taken by Jackson as he fled law enforcement. The .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun was described as somewhat unique because it had a silver-colored slide with a green polymer grip. According to the criminal complaint, there was a photo of Jackson posing with the handgun on his social media page.

Inside the Jeep, law enforcement also located a 9 mm Ruger semiautomatic, which was also reported stolen.

Investigator testifies at preliminary hearing

Investigator Craig Klepel, of the Racine Police Department, testified at the preliminary hearing held Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Klepel said the two firearms collected during the investigation were tested and both matched the casings collected from the scene of the shooting.

Additionally, the clothing Jackson was wearing at the time of his arrest appeared to match the clothing of the person driving at the shooting scene, he said.

Klepel also testified the co-defendant in the case, Jamauel Ford, was wearing tribute clothing for Eugene Henderson at the time of his arrest.

When asked if he thought the shooting was in retaliation for the murder of Euguene Henderson, Klepel said, “I believe this was retaliation” and further that it was a case of mistaken identity.

He explained there was “intelligence on the street” that a person from the northside was responsible for the shooting of Henderson. Klepel said there was a “striking resemblance” between that person and the victim of the March 20 shooting.

Additionally, the northside individual lived about a block away from where the March 20 shooting occurred, he added.

Surveillance video of the shooting

Robert D. Taylor represents the defendant in the case. He questioned Klepel about the quality of the surveillance video that captured the shooting.

On cross-examination, Klepel acknowledged the shooting occurred “towards the evening hours” and the footage from the surveillance video was “not very vivid.”

Taylor asked, “Could you clearly see my client, Mr. Jackson?”

Klepel responded, “I could see an individual who resembles him” but later admitted he could not clearly see Jackson’s face.

Under questioning, Klepel said the pants the driver of the Jeep was wearing were fairly unique because they had horizontal slits, which were the kind of pants Jackson was wearing when he was taken into custody.

Taylor countered and asked if those kinds of pants were actually something that was common for young people to wear, and Klepel agreed they were.

After the testimony, Commissioner Alice Rudebusch found sufficient evidence to send the case on for trial.

Jackson’s case was assigned to Judge Robert Repischak’s court. A status hearing was scheduled for Nov. 21.