July 24, 1948 – September 28, 2023

Raymond Leroy DeFord was born on July 24, 1948.

Ray accepted Christ in 1999 and joined Lighthouse Baptist Church in Racine in 2000. He was a faithful member until 2010, where he joined Heritage Baptist Church in Kenosha.

He was a faithful church member who loved his Savior and his church. He supported many missionaries, evangelists and preachers. His goal was to share the gospel with as many people as he could. He made many friends with his ready wit and his desire to help others.

Ray retired from General Motors after 25 years of employment. In addition, Raymond served in military combat during the Vietnam War attached to the 101st Airborne Division in the Army. It was while in active duty that Raymond received the Army Commendation Medal from the period of Jan. 1 through May 31, 1969.

Ray loved restoring and driving antique cars. He was an excellent mechanic and would service the buses at his church. He loved going to car shows with friends and church members. He collected many types of model cars and car kits.

Ray also enjoyed nature and spent much time walking the hiking trails in the Wisconsin Park System. He enjoyed working on the landscaping at home and at church. He enjoyed plants and flowers.

Raymond will be missed by those who knew him best. For those who know his Savior, it is not goodbye, but “UNTIL THEN.”

“Rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8

Services

Services remembering Ray’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with Pastor Curtis McMiller officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Those who plan to attend need to be at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.

