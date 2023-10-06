Obituary for Richard Henry Imhoff

September 6, 1930 – October 4, 2023

Richard Henry Imhoff, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

Richard Henry Imhoff

Richard was born in Marathon, Wis., on Sept. 6, 1930, to the late Alois and Freida (née Kuk) Imhoff. He was united in marriage to Evelyn Rose Lepak on June 29, 1957, in Edgar, Wis.

Richard was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Navy from January 1951 to November 1954. Richard worked as a letter carrier for USPS for 29 years, before retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, which he attended every Sunday.

Richard had many hobbies and interests. He was a member of Moose Lodge and enjoyed baseball. Richard loved the outdoors, especially going camping, fishing and gardening. Richard and Evelyn liked to travel and visited many different places across the world. Most importantly, Richard was a family man and cherished the moments spent with his family.

Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Imhoff; children, Mary J. Rowland (Philip Shuman), Jill M. (David) Welch, Michael G. (Kelly) Imhoff, Sue A. (Scott) Mead, Jeannie K. (Robert) Cibulka, and Richard A. (Mollie) Imhoff; grandchildren, Rose, Jaime, Tera, Jacob, Jessica, Jeanna, Katie, Trisha, Samantha, Amanda, Matthew, Gabriela, Kailey, Patrick, Owen, and Mason; sisters, Rosemarie and Nancy Imhoff; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Joseph Imhoff; brother, Thomas Imhoff; and sisters, Caroline Imhoff and Grace Jensen.

Services

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Wilson Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with a service of committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Richard Henry Imhoff courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.

