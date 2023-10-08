Obituary for Chad T. Held Jr.

October 2, 1993 – September 30, 2023

Chad T. Held Jr., 29, went into the arms of Jesus and was brought to his eternal home on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

Chad T. Held Jr.

Chad was born on Oct. 2, 1993, to Chad T. and Christina (née Tusa) Held Sr. He was a 2012 graduate of J.I. Case High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was working as a millwright apprentice through Local Union #2337 at The Doral Corporation.

Chad was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed wrenching on cars and working out at Flex Fitness Center. Chad cherished the time spent with his dad deer hunting, joking and teasing with his mom, hanging out with his sister and best friend, Melissa and being a fun and loving uncle to his pride and joy, Rayna.

He will forever be remembered for his kind soul, huge heart and contagious smile.

Words cannot express how much Chad will be missed by his parents, Chad and Tina Held; sister, Melissa Held; paternal grandmother, Judy Held; niece, Rayna Held; as well as by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Jennifer Josephine Held; paternal grandfather, Dennis Held Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Diane Tusa.

Services

A memorial service for Chad will be held at noon on Oct. 14 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Full military honors will follow. Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private inurnment in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Obituary and photo of Chad T. Held Jr. courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

