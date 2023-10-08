Obituary for Filomena DeRango, ‘Phyllis’

November 25, 1933 – October 5, 2023

Filomena DeRango, “Phyllis,” 89, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena in Racine.

Phyllis was born in Marano Principato, Italy, Nov. 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Annunziato and Rosaria (née Baratta) Cairo and came to the United States in 1950. On June 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Giovanni “John” DeRango. They were married at St. Donatus Church in Blue Island, Ill., and they had their wedding reception in Racine at Memorial Hall. They resided in Racine.

Before she married, Phyllis worked in Chicago at Hart Schaffner and Marx as a seamstress wearing her 3-inch high heels, which were a part of her daily attire. She took the Rock Island train there every weekday with Zia Divina, who worked there as well.

After marriage, she became a homemaker and raised their four children, Rosaria, Francesco, Nancy, and Anthony. Throughout her lifetime, she thrived on family values. Once they were grown and married, Phyllis helped her husband, John, at the DeRango The Pizza King restaurants making Italian pastas. Also, she worked at Giovanni DeRango’s Supper Club as a hostess, greeting people with her warm smile, outpouring hospitality and her high heels.

She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and the Vittoria Colonna Lodge. Phyllis loved attending meetings and parties with all her Lodge members. Phyllis was a devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

Filomena DeRango leaves behind to cherish her memory her four children, Rose (Jerry Floyd) DeRango, Frank DeRango, Nancy DeRango, Tony (Brenda) DeRango; grandchildren, Frank Jr (Jessica) DeRango, Nicco DeRango, Ashley (Erik) Fisch, Chelsea Schelling, Abby DeRango, Katie (Kody) Azarian, and Giovanna DeRango.

She is further survived by great-grandchildren, Maddie Best, Luigi DeRango, Leonardo, Angelina, Isabella and Josefina Fisch, Alessia Azarian and Nalana, Nicco Jr, and Mila; sisters, Donna (Egidio) Infusino, Nella (Pasquale) Infusino; brother-in-law, Emilio Infusino; sisters-in-law, Rosetta DeRango and Mirella DeRango; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and in-laws, she was preceded in death by her husband, Giovanni DeRango; sisters, Concetta Cairo and Ida Infusino; brothers-in-law, Domenico DeRango and Mariano DeRango; grandson, Giovanni DeRango.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial for Filomena DeRango will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at St. Rita Catholic Church, with Rev. James Presta and Rev. Michael Petersen concelebrating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, as well as from 10 a.m. until time of mass on Oct. 12 at the church.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at Ascension Living Lakeshore at Siena and to Holistic Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Filomena DeRango courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

