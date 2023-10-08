The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Frost Advisory for multiple counties in Wisconsin on Oct. 9.

It is estimated that temperatures will be as low as 33 and will result in frost formation. Temperatures will likely be a little milder close to Lake Michigan, according to NWS.

The advisory is from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Locations affected by this Frost Advisory

Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth should all take this Frost advisory into consideration.

This also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Beaver Dam, Waupun, Mayville, West Bend, Germantown, Hartford, Mequon, Cedarburg, Grafton, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Be prepared

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Therefore, NWS recommends taking steps now to protect plants from the cold weather.

The NWS also states that frost will be possible again Monday night and Tuesday night.