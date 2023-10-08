Obituary for John T. Anderson

February 14, 1971 – October 3, 2023

John T. Anderson, 52, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away at his summer home in Richland Center on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, following a medical episode. He was born in Waukegan, Ill., on Feb. 14, 1971, the son of John E. and Margaret R. (née Rudd) Anderson.

John T. Anderson

Following his graduation from Zion Benton High School, John worked at the Abbott, North Chicago facility, and then started with the Lake County Maintenance Department. In 1993, John achieved the first of many dreams by starting his own business, Memory Maker Sport Fishing Charters.

After 20 years of service with the Lake County Maintenance Department, John retired in 2022 to follow his passion and focus on running Memory Maker Sport Fishing Charters full-time.

John was a true outdoorsman in every sense of the word, especially when it came to fishing and hunting. If he was not on the water, then you could find John in the woods or working in his barn.

He was passionate about giving back to the lake and fishing community. John was active in working with the Kenosha Net Pen Program, where he worked with fellow Charter Captains to rear juvenile salmon to be released back into the Kenosha harbor. John always wanted to make sure that there was a healthy stock of salmon for all future fishermen.

He was also a member of the Wisconsin Lakeshore Business Association, where he further promoted the protection of various fish species in Lake Michigan.

John T. Anderson is survived by his mother, Margaret R. (Arthur) Wierzelewski, of Union Grove; and sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Anderson, of Kenosha. John is further survived by other relatives; an amazing group of friends; and his fishing family.

John was preceded in death by his father, John E. Anderson; and his beloved dog, Otto.

Services

A celebration of John’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorials can be made to Salmon Unlimited Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Obituary and photo of John T. Anderson courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

