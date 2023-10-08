Obituary for Linda W. Miritz

July 29, 1926 – October 4, 2023

Linda W. Miritz (née Winter), 97, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at her residence.

Linda W. Miritz

She was born on July 29, 1926, to William and Minnie (née Serr) Winter in Scotland, S.D.

Linda attended Wartburg College, earning an associate’s degree in business in 1947.

She was employed by Wartburg Press in Columbus, Ohio. Later she worked as an instructor teaching knitting, crochet and counted cross-stitch at Needleworks, Unlimited.

Linda was united in marriage to Melvin A. Miritz on Aug. 10, 1947. Together they served Lutheran parishes: First English in Ohio, Ill.; St. Johns in Johnson Creek, Wis.; Redeemer in Racine; and Resurrection in Racine.

Linda was a pianist, organist and homemaker. She was active in church, including teaching Sunday school and helping in women’s church work. She was a member of the golf league, Racine Women’s Club. She was always busy with many handmade projects, providing gifts for family members and friends. Linda volunteered for many years at St. Luke’s Hospital gift shop.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; son, Mark (Cheryl) Miritz; daughter, Debra (Timothy) Ross; three granddaughters; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Minnie; in-laws; and one sister.

Services

A funeral service for Linda will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. There will be a visitation at the church from 2 p.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer have been suggested by the family.

Obituary and photo of Linda W. Miritz courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.