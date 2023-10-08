Obituary for Lucas Michael Friedenreich

May 13, 1984 – October 1, 2023

Lucas Michael Friedenreich, 39, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

Lucas Michael Friedenreich

Lucas was born in Racine on May 13, 1984, to Lisa J. (née Fritch) and Michael Friedenreich. He graduated from Walden III High School and went on to further his education at Gateway, UW-Parkside, UW-Milwaukee and University of Iowa. Lucas was an ardent student and very much enjoyed learning to become a cyber security IT specialist.

Lucas was passionate about learning – once a new subject was found, he poured himself into studying it. Among his interests, he was a great fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Milwaukee Brewers, and was very knowledgeable about their sports statistics. Lucas had a kind, wonderful heart and enjoyed spending time with his family and circle of friends.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Lisa and Eddie Ward; father and stepmother, Michael and Michelle Friedenreich; sister, Jamie (Alex Niece) Friedenreich; brother, Ryan Friedenreich; aunt, Catherine (Bill) Andersen; uncles, Gordon (Heidi) Fritch and David (Shannon) Pryse; cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Services

A commemoration celebrating Lucas’s life, provided by Gordon Fritch, will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of Lucas Michael Friedenreich courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

