Obituary for Patricia Susan Kardas

September 24, 1933 – October 4, 2023

Patricia Susan Kardas, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, Oct. 4, 2023. Patricia was born in Marinette, Wis., on Sept. 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Glen and Bernice (née Zielinski) Peterson.

Patricia Susan Kardas

Always an overachiever, Patricia graduated as valedictorian from Alverno College with a bachelor’s degree in professional communications and management. She was employed with the Racine Public Library for 30 years, last working as the Head of Publications Office.

Patricia was a woman of many talents including writing poetry, painting portraits with pastels and acting at the Racine Theatre Guild. She was a dedicated member of Olympia Brown Universalist Unitarian Church. Pat will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family.

Pat will be dearly missed by her children, Kathy (Kevin) Dasso of Walnut Creek, Calif., Lisa (Thomas) Pleuger of Twin Lakes, Eric (Kacey) Kralicek of Los Osos, Calif.; grandchildren, Jamie (Alicia) Goines, Stacey Langston, Alyssa and Andy Dasso, Andrew Kralicek, and Paul Aaron (Susie) Beierle; great-grandchildren, Kalena Goines, Taj and Annika Despotovic, and Roman Langston; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Keith “Chip” Kralicek in 1974.

Services

A Celebration of Patricia’s Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on Oct. 13 at First Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Danielle Linstrom officiating.

Obituary and photo of Patricia Susan Kardas courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

Local News The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news. Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.