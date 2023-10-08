RACINE – The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works (DPW) last week installed a temporary

speed hump to help reduce traffic speeds on Lathrop Avenue near Graceland Cemetery .

The installation location just north of Haven Avenue was requested by the Racine Police Department. DPW crews completed the installation Friday, Oct. 6.

According to a study from the National Institutes of Health, speed humps can reduce by nearly 60% the likelihood that children will be injured or killed as a result of getting hit by a car. This new speed hump sits on the unofficial boundary between West Racine and Manree Park, both residential neighborhoods where children often play outside.

According to a City of Racine Facebook post, traffic data will be gathered at the site and

compared with data prior to the installation. The speed hump will be removed before this winter’s

first snowfall.

The Lathrop speed hump is the second temporary speed hump installed this year. In mid-July, the city’s first temporary speed hump was placed on Michigan Boulevard in the North Beach vicinity, also as a

traffic speed reduction measure.