The Wisconsin Badgers (4-1) beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-2) today 24-13 on homecoming day in Madison, handing a Big Ten rival their second loss of the season.

Here are some quick reactions after the game.

The Good

The rushing attack was in full form against a stout Rutgers defensive line. Braelon Allen passed 100 yards on the ground for the third time this season and scored a 2nd quarter touchdown. In place of star running back Chez Mellusi, Jackson Aker did more than enough as the second back.

Add in Tanner Mordecai’s ability to scramble for 50 yards, and it adds up to a dominant day rushing the ball. In total Wisconsin put up 213 yards through the rushing game, the most any team has put up against Rutgers so far this year.

Are we sure we’ll actually see an air raid attack this season anymore? Not that I’m complaining, I enjoy winning games.

I want to add a little additional love to the defense here, who really showed out today. Ricardo Hallman’s 95 yard interception return for a touchdown really set the tone for the second half.

The Bad

Wisconsin’s passing game was below average all day. Mordecai had his worst game as a passer in a Badger uniform, completing just 55% of his throws for 145 yards and a touchdown. Will Pauling had a good game in the slot, coming up with 8 catches for 68 yards, but no other Badger receiver had more than 2 catches.

Granted, this was against a Rutgers passing defense which has only allowed more than 200 yards through the air twice this season. In the end, Wisconsin didn’t really need good passing game today, so no harm no foul.

The Ugly

The fumbles on offense really need to stop by the end of the month, when Wisconsin plays Ohio State. Two fumbles – one by Allen and one by tight end Hayden Rucci – didn’t hurt the team much today, but against better opponents they would be back breakers.

To round it out, Mordecai battled a few good drops today, which has started to become a theme for the Badgers. Under Armor needs to get these guys stickier gloves.

On the defensive side, I was a little worried Safety Hunter Wohler would be ejected for his 3rd quarter hit against Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt, but the call was overturned after review. It wasn’t a good tackle, and it would have sucked to lose him for a half against Iowa.

The Unexpected

If the defense hadn’t played so well, RB Jackson Aker would have been mentioned at the top of this story. The redshirt sophomore stepped up in a big way after Mellusi went down with a season ending ankle injury against Purdue.

Aker took the rock 13 times for 65 yards, almost equally splitting the carries with Braelon Allen until the final drive of the game. I’d like to see him carry this momentum for a few more weeks before I sing his praises too much, but it seems like the Badgers might have another good one.

By Nathan Denzin, BADGER STRIPES

