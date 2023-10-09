Obituary for Allen James LaFave

August 11, 1947 – September 29, 2023

Allen James LaFave, age 76, passed away peacefully at Aurora-St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, surrounded with the love of family.

Allen James LaFave

Allen was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., on Aug. 11, 1947, to Alfred and Rozella (née Dobbs) LaFave. He attended William Horlick High School until enlisting with the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War, where he was injured and awarded The Purple Heart.

Al earned his GED in Okinawa, Japan, while in the military. On Dec. 20, 1980, Al was united in marriage with the love of his life, Colleen M. LaFave.

Al was employed with Young Radiator, Kranz Inc and Consolidated Freightways, from where he retired as a truck driver. Among many of his interests, Al enjoyed golfing (member of Ives Grove Monday Senior Men’s League), hunting, fishing, horse racing (#241), and socializing with friends, especially weekday mornings at the lakefront. Above all, Al loved and cherished spending time with all of his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Colleen; children, Travis (Janie) LaFave, Amy (Earl) Ball and Andrew (Jayme Bergsrud) LaFave; grandchildren, Jade (Conner Johnson), Caleb (Lauren) and Madison LaFave; Lydia Ball; Andrew and Kaylee LaFave; great-granddaughter, Aurora Johnson; sister, Joyce (Richard) Bonini; brothers-in-law, Gary and William DeGarmo; sisters-in-law, Beatrice LaFave, and Mina DeGarmo; many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Allen James LaFave was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Gary LaFave; Colleen’s parents, Kenneth and Margaret DeGarmo; sisters-in-law, Harriet LaFave and Marlene Hintz; and brothers-in-law, John and Timothy DeGarmo.

Services

Services celebrating Al’s life will be held at noon on Oct. 14 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Military honors and a memorial luncheon will follow. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Aurora – St. Luke’s Medical Center ICU for the compassionate care and support given in Al’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Allen James LaFave courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

