MOUNT PLEASANT — The Dremel brand of high-quality hand-held tools has returned to its Racine County roots with the opening of a customer service center at the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center, 13203 Globe Drive.

An official opening and ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 3 for the new facility, which occupies 8,758 square feet of leased space and employs 17 people. The space serves as a customer service hub for the Dremel brand and houses product training, company meetings and creative content development.

A tribute to inventor Albert Dremel and a display of Dremel-branded products can be found at the new Dremel customer service which officially opened Oct. 3 in Mount Pleasant. – Credit: Dremel Brands The customer service center’s interior includes a wall mural dedicated to Albert Dremel (1887-1968), an Austrian emigrant and prolific inventor who created a high-speed electric rotary tool in the 1930s. That product – the Dremel Moto-Tool – remains extremely popular with crafters, hobbyists and home improvement enthusiasts.

“We take pride in our continued dedication to after-sales customer service, we recognize its importance to our users and we are distinguished by our commitment to delivering quality long-term support,” Ed Pchola, director of operations at the Dremel brand, said in a news release. “As we continue to strengthen our support services, this Racine County facility allows us to continue our ties to the community and preserve the wealth of product support knowledge contained there.”

To learn more about Dremel brands, visit www.dremel.com.

Dremel brand’s deep Racine County history

The Dremel brand dates back to 1932 when Albert Dremel launched his own company in Racine to produce small power tools. His breakthrough product was the Dremel Moto-Tool – an electric tool designed to rotate a bit at high speed. This tool, equipped with removable bits or burrs, performs a variety of tasks such as grinding, cutting, polishing, sharpening, carving, and engraving.

Other inventions from Albert Dremel included an electric shoe polisher, an electric screwdriver and an electric fish scaler. He held 55 U.S. patents at the time of his death.

The Dremel Company was acquired in 1993 by Robert Bosch GmbH. It is now a subsidiary of Robert Bosch Tool Corp. of Mount Prospect, Ill.

Today, the Dremel name is applied to the rotary tool and other devices, including scroll saws, hot glue guns and 3D printers.

Read the profile of Albert Dremel from the Racine County Eye’s 2019 “Gadgets & Geeks” series.