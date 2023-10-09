MADISON — Today in Wisconsin, we are celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

Wisconsin is home to 12 Native Nations. This includes:

Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, and Brothertown Indian Nation.

Gov. Evers first designated the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in 2019. Today marks the fifth consecutive year of honoring Wisconsin and this land’s Indigenous People.

In 2021, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #136, issuing a formal acknowledgment and apology for Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools. Likewise, the governor’s order also included a formal declaration of support for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.

This year’s Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation is available here.

Indigenous Peoples Day message

Gov. Tony Evers has released a video message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations and reaffirming the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and fostering strong government-to-government relationships to build a brighter, more prosperous future for the state and the Native Nations.

Gov. Evers Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day 2023