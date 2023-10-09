Obituary for Kenneth L. Fehl

December 28, 1934 – September 1, 2023

Kenneth L. Fehl, 88, passed away at home on Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2023.

Kenneth L. Fehl

Mr. Fehl was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Racine to the late Lawrence H. and Astrid R. (née Hansen) Fehl. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Anderson in Harlan, Iowa, on May 25, 1957.

Mr. Fehl graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952 and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dana College in 1956. He worked for The Louis Allis Company and its successors, Litton Industries and Magnetek, Inc. for 41 years, retiring in 1997 as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Drives and Systems Division in New Berlin, Wis. He served in Board capacities with several professional organizations during his career, most notably the American Management Association and the National Association of Accountants.

He was an extremely active member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and earlier, Gethsemane Lutheran Church. He sang in the church choir at Gethsemane and served on the church councils and church boards in a variety of positions at both parishes. He volunteered as a youth mentor at Resurrection and, with his wife Mary Ann, volunteered to serve coffee to the residents of the Lincoln Lutheran facilities for a number of years.

Subsequent to his retirement, Ken tutored English and math at the Racine Literacy Council for five years. He worked zealously in this capacity to enable his students to learn and have a respectable command of the English language and an acceptable understanding of practical mathematics.

In 2005, Ken became a member of Razor Sharp Fitness. Here he participated actively in the Silver Sneakers program and constantly worked to maintain a fit lifestyle, physically and nutritionally.

Ken was a passionate lover of all music genres, particularly classics and had been a season subscriber to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra since 1980. He had also been a season subscriber to the Florentine and Skylight Operas in Milwaukee at various times. Summertime would frequently find him at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Ill., with family and friends.

Kenneth L. Fehl is survived by his wife of 66+ years, Mary Ann; sons, Brian (Rhonda Jensen) of Racine and Keith and Rika of Raymond; daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Joe Virnig of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; grandson, Schroeder Fehl; granddaughters, Sophia Fehl, Erika (Brandon) Kaebisch and Ariana (Devin Byrd) Virnig; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Astrid Fehl; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Oren Hoyt.

Services

Visitation for Kenneth L. Fehl will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., with Rev. John Anderson officiating the 1 p.m. memorial service. A luncheon will follow at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Private entombment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Kenneth L. Fehl courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

