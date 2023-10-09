Obituary for Monica M. Greco

December 29, 1947 – September 17, 2023

Monica M. Greco, 75, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 17. She was born in Racine, Dec. 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Milton and Bernadette (née Dickert) Marsch.

Monica M. Greco

Monica was employed as an LPN by Lincoln Lutheran for many years and various other nursing facilities. She enjoyed movies, music, theater, any type of dance and especially Broadway musicals. Monica contributed her many talents to the Waupaca Community Theater during the organization’s beginning years and as a Girl Scout Leader. Above all, it was time spent with family that she cherished most. She will forever be remembered as the most wonderful, silly, fun-loving aunt.

Monica was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her daughter, Tracy (Patrick) Metzler; loving grandchildren, Claire and Tony; grand-dog, Hans; brothers, Bill Marsch, Lenny (Margaret) Marsch; special niece, Susie (Eddie) Walek; many other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Rodeck; sister-in-law, Marikka Marsch; and former husband, Frank Eastman.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Monica’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct 14 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Monica M. Greco courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

