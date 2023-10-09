RACINE COUNTY — Three budget information sessions for Racine County’s proposed 2024 budget and the county’s financial picture are planned over the next few weeks.
The first session is set for Thursday (Oct. 12) at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The others are planned for Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., and Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. All of these public meetings are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.
New budget proposes over $20M spending increase
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Oct. 3 proposed a $241 million budget for 2024 to the Racine County Board. The new plan calls for a $22 million increase in overall county spending. Read the Racine County Eye’s 2024 budget story.
The Racine County Board is expected to act on the proposed budget by the end of October.
