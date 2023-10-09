RACINE COUNTY — Three budget information sessions for Racine County’s proposed 2024 budget and the county’s financial picture are planned over the next few weeks.

The first session is set for Thursday (Oct. 12) at the Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St. The others are planned for Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Union Grove Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., and Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. All of these public meetings are scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m.

New budget proposes over $20M spending increase

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Oct. 3 proposed a $241 million budget for 2024 to the Racine County Board. The new plan calls for a $22 million increase in overall county spending. Read the Racine County Eye’s 2024 budget story.

This graph shows where the county spent its ARPA dollars. Executive Director Jonathan Delagrave has proposed spending the remaining $14 million on the Taylor Avenue mental health center expansion. – Credit: Dee Hölzel As Executive Director Jonathan Delagrave noted, of all the counties in Wisconsin, Racine County is usually ranked last or near last for highway spending (per capita). In 2024, the county does have a number of highway projects planned. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

The Racine County Board is expected to act on the proposed budget by the end of October.