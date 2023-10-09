The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

October 7 – 14

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Library Closed Oct. 20

The library will be closed on Friday, October 20 for a scheduled all-staff training. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available. We will reopen for our normal hours on Saturday, October 21.

All Ages

Creative Power Exhibit with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin

Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31 | During Open Hours | Adult Services – 2nd Floor

Disabled Wisconsin artists present their work in a month-long display on our second floor, brought to you in partnership with ARTS for ALL Wisconsin. ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, founded in 1977, supports a full spectrum of artistic activities and disabilities throughout the state.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, Oct. 9 | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Second Monday of every month through December | Adult Services – 2nd Floor, The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

On the second Monday of the month, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. On Oct. 9, laser engrave a creation of your own, and learn robotics with Ozobot and the Cubelets.

No registration is required.

Health Pop-Up with Aurora Health Care

Monday, Oct. 9 | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Second Monday of every month through December | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Our monthly health pop-ups with Aurora Health Care provide free blood pressure screenings, health-themed swag, and all kinds of health information and resources. Each month, stop back in to learn something new about the health theme of the month and meet with organizations providing healthcare throughout the community.

No registration is required.

Memory Café • Café de la memoria

Tuesday, Oct. 10 • Martes 10 de octubre | Second Tuesdays • Cada mes, 2ndo martes | 1 – 2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) • Servicios para adultos, 2do piso (by the elevator)

Anyone experiencing early stage dementia, mild memory loss or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) • Cualquier persona que experimente demencia en etapa temprana, pérdida leve de memoria o deterioro cognitivo leve

A Memory Café is a comfortable social gathering that allows people experiencing memory loss, along with their loved ones, to socialize, enjoy activities and make connections with others. This program is facilitated by the Racine Public Library, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County, Senior Helpers, Assisted Living Locators and the Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Racine Public Library is Purple Angel trained. • Café de la Memoria es una reunión cómoda, donde personas impactadas con pérdida de memoria junto a sus familiares o seres queridos, pueden establecer conexiones, disfrutar y participar de actividades y también pueden socializarse con más personas.

You can register at any time and in different ways – at the door, by following the QR code, at RacineLibrary.info/calendar, or by calling the Racine Public Library at (262) 636-9217 for assistance. • Se puede registrar en cualquier momento y por diferentes maneras – en la entrada, siguendo el código QR, en RacineLibrary.info/calendar o llamando a la Biblioteca Pública de Racine al (262) 636-9217 para obtener ayuda.

Registration is required. • Por favor regístrese.

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Oct. 11 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s being played.

No registration is required.

Kids

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Oct. 9 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Oct. 9 through Thursday, Oct. 12 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Oct. 11 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Oct. 12 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Blocks

Thursday, Oct. 12 | 5 – 6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Coding isn’t just about a pageful of text and symbols. You can code even using hands-on tools like physical blocks and games. These methods are fun, easy ways to start learning coding.

Registration is required.

Craft Time with Miss Keiko

Friday, Oct. 13 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Young visitors to the Racine Public Library can express their creativity and learn new skills in this autumn craft adventure with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Oct. 14 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

STEAM Workshops: 3D Printing 101

Saturday, Oct. 7 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

3D printers can make figurines, tools, fidget toys, useful items and so much more. Come learn how our 3D printers work, from how to pick and print a model to how the machines turn them into real life.

Registration is required.

Stitch N B!tch

Tuesday, Oct. 10 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every 2nd and 4th Tuesday through Dec. 12 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters at the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Teen Craft & Chat: Creepy-Crawly Terra Cotta

Thursday, Oct. 12 • 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

It’s time to embrace the Halloween spirit! Tonight, we’ll decorate terracotta pots with spooky designs and creepy-crawly motifs for housing flowers right alongside your jack-o-lanterns.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Oct. 9 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Oct. 11 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Oct. 12 | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | Second Thursday of the month through December | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Come play a few sessions of dominoes with us at the Racine Public Library! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!