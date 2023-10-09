UPDATE (Oct. 9, 2023, 3:30 p.m.): CALEDONIA — There are still no explanations for the large law enforcement presence at a Racine County subdivision on Oct. 3.

The response occurred at The Ponds, which is tucked into the southwest corner of the Highway G and V intersection. The Ponds is known for its high-end homes on large lots just minutes from the highway.

A tank-like vehicle is seen in the front of the house 5952 Stefani Way. – Credit: Submitted photo

A multi-jurisdictional effort recently focused on a home at 5952 Stefani Way. One witness told Racine County Eye that authorities used a vehicle that resembled a tank to ram through the front doors of the home.

Neighbors could see law enforcement removing items from the home for most of the day. However, no one reported seeing anyone attached to the house come out – in handcuffs or otherwise.

Lt. Michael Luell, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said while deputies did assist at the scene, it was not their investigation, and he could not comment on it.

He did not identify the agency in charge of the operation.

This story will be updated if additional information is released.

Previous reporting on The Ponds activity

UPDATE (4:30 p.m.) According to a witness, law enforcement used a vehicle to ram through the front doors of a home.

Law enforcement spent much of the day removing items from a home at 5952 Stefanie Way, in The Pond Subdivision, in Caledonia.

Law enforcement is present at 5952 Stefanie Way in Caledonia removing items from the home. – Credit: Submitted photo According to a witness, law enforcement used a vehicle to ram through the front doors. – Credit: Submitted photo A large law enforcement presence is at The Ponds subdivision. – Credit: Submitted photo

ORIGINAL STORY (2:18 p.m.) CALEDONIA — There is a large law enforcement presence at The Ponds subdivision, which is tucked into the corner of the Highway G and V intersection.

Lt. Michael Luell, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, confirmed there is a multijurisdictional response underway.

He confirmed the law enforcement activity is centered at The Ponds.

Luell said they are working to resolve the situation and more information would be released soon after.

Breaking news coverage

The Racine County Eye will update this story as more information becomes available.