RACINE COUNTY — Two burglaries occurring in Racine County, specifically in Burlington and Waterford, have been traced back to two Burlington residents.
Burington burglary
On the morning of Sept. 20, Burlington Police Department officers were dispatched to Sunny’s Express Gas Station, 233 N. Pine St., for a report of a burglary.
According to the department, investigative efforts determined that two suspects entered the closed business and had stolen approximately $11,000 worth of merchandise from the business.
Video evidence was obtained by the BPD Detective Bureau leading to the identification of a vehicle of interest. During their investigation, detectives followed leads that included a burglary in the Village of Waterford on Oct. 5 which led the Detective Bureau further along in finding the suspects.
Waterford burglary
The name of the business that was burglarized in Waterford was not released.
During the time of this burglary, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested one of the individuals.
Authorities note that the vehicle used during the Waterford burglary was the same make and model as the vehicle of interest in the Burlington burglary that occurred on Sept. 20.
The Burlington Detective Bureau developed probable cause, and two search warrants were obtained and executed on Oct. 5.
Authorities located evidence, including several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from the burglaries, in both of the suspects’ residences.
Two Burlington residents named as suspects
The following individuals involved in these incidents were named as and charged with:
Timothy J. Zalenski Jr., 17, of Burlington has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney with the following charges:
- Burglary – Building or Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Thomas J. Miley, 18, of Burlington has been charged by the Racine County District Attorney with the following charges:
- Burglary – Building or Dwelling
Police & Fire
