Obituary for Evaristo Aguilar, Jr.

May 27, 1965 – October 7, 2023

Evaristo Aguilar, Jr., 58, known affectionately by all as Buddy, passed away at Ascension – All Saints on Oct. 7, 2023. He was born in Pearsall, Texas, on May 27, 1965, the son of Evaristo and Santos (née Vinton) Aguilar, Sr.

Evaristo Aguilar, Jr.

Buddy proudly and faithfully served his country in the United States Army, with time spent in Germany and Mexico. He was a forklift operator for DHL.

Buddy enjoyed deer hunting, riding his Harley Davidson, playing softball, and the Dallas Cowboys. Above all, he loved his family tremendously and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Buddy is survived by his parents, Evaristo and Santos Aguilar, Sr.; sister, Virginia “Chris” Moore; brother, Anthony (Paula) Aguilar; nieces and nephews, Tom (Christina) Katusin, Joe Katusin, Matthew Aguilar, Amy Moore, Megan (Raed) Almasri; great-nieces and nephews, Jerrick Katusin, Layla Katusin, Paige Potrikus, Milah Lichter, Niyah Almasri, and Laith Almasri (still on the way); other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Buddy is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Florencio Valdez and Ramona Villareal; and maternal grandparents, Felix and Sulema Vinton.

Services

A celebration of Buddy’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Full military honors will follow the service.

Obituary and photo of Evaristo Aguilar, Jr. courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

