RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — It’s National Fire Prevention Week and in Racine and Kenosha County, the Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department (KFRD) is working to educate the public about cooking safety.

Now until Oct. 14, Racine County residents are encouraged to pay attention to fire prevention.

Focus on cooking safety

This year’s theme is ‘Cooking safety starts with YOU! Pay attention to fire prevention.’

“The focus on cooking safety helps educate the public about some simple, but important steps that can have a huge impact in reducing fire risks when cooking and in helping to keep people safe,” said Ryan Hoover, a Firefighter and EMT at KFRD.

Always keep a close eye on what you’re cooking. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Nearly half of all home fires involve cooking equipment, making cooking the leading cause of home fires, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Cooking is also the leading cause of home fire injuries, while unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires and related deaths.

“These numbers tell us that heightened awareness is needed around when and where cooking hazards exist, along with ways to prevent them,” said Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at the National Fire Prevention Association. “This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will work to promote tips, guidelines, and recommendations that can help significantly reduce the risk of having a cooking fire.”

Cooking safety tips

The following are cooking safety messages to support this year’s theme for National Fire Prevention Week:

Create a three-foot safe zone around the cooking area to protect children and pets. – Credit: Emma Widmar

Always keep a close eye on what you’re cooking. For foods with longer cooking times, such as those that are simmering or baking, set a timer to help monitor them carefully.

Clear the cooking area of combustible items and keep anything that can burn, such as dish towels, oven mitts, food packaging and paper towels away from hot surfaces or pots.

Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove.

Keep a lid nearby when cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not put water on a grease fire.

Create a kid- and pet-free zone, creating at least three feet around the cooking area and anywhere else hot food or drink is prepared or carried.

“Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions that take your focus away from what’s on the stove are some of the key messages for this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign,” said Hoover.

Fire prevention education

This week, students from Kansasville Grade School and Brighton Elementary School will have the opportunity to participate in Fire Prevention Education activities at the Kansasville Fire Station.

“We’re working hard to educate the public and ultimately help save lives. It’s what we do,” said Hoover.