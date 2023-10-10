RACINE — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) is hitting the road in their distinctive green mobile office to visit two festivals in Racine and Kenosha.

Spreading Girl Scouts spirit

By using their one-of-a-kind box van, GSWISE wants to reach more people about the organization’s mission and give a taste, beyond their cookies, of their efforts in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Credit: GSWISE

“We’re able to bring in our programming and that Girl Scout spirit out to people in the community, so that is what we are doing this fall,” says Emily Roethle, Director of Marketing and Communications at GSWISE. “We are really getting out with the people that we serve … future Girl Scouts, current Girl Scouts and their families and really showing them what Girl Scouts is about.”

GSWISE serves seven counties including Racine and Kenosha.

GSWISE will serve cookies and host activities like scavenger hunts and crafts. Visitors will receive a custom patch and learn about what is available through Girl Scout programs.

Fall Into Fun Festival

People can check out GSWISE at the Fall Into Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park, 5220 6th Ave., Kenosha.

Downtown Racine Candy Crawl

GSWISE Mobile will also attend the Downtown Racine Candy Crawl, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, throughout the downtown area.

The candy crawl also takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28, but GSWISE Mobile will only be present at the Oct. 14 event.

Opportunity to get involved

During each event, GSWISE staffers and volunteers will be on hand to talk about troops in the area or how to start one.

“We can kind of get them equipped for that and just be able to follow up from there,” says Roethle. “This is a good reminder that Girl Scouts is such a part of the community and we love being a part of Southeast Wisconsin.”

Anyone interested in joining Girl Scouts can also do so online.

Unique opportunity for Daisys

For parents of younger children in kindergarten and first grade, can start a new Daisy troop with some extra help.

“GSWISE is actually one of the 14 pilot councils, so there are 111 councils across the nation, and so we were one of 14 selected for a Daisy Supply Box Pilot program,” shared Roethle. “Any new Daisy troop leaders will actually be eligible to receive this complimentary monthly supply box and that has a step by step instructions, ready supplies, scripts.”

According to Roethle, being selected for the pilot program is especially valuable because the supply box allows troop leaders to lead their meetings with confidence, improve the volunteer experience and create more meaningful meetings for new scouts.

Learn more

To learn more, contact that organization or find more on Facebook amd Instagram.