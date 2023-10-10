Obituary for Lucille M. Scheuerman

April 23, 1929 – October 5, 2023

On Oct. 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving and devoted family, Lucille M. Scheuerman, 94, was welcomed by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ to her Heavenly home.

Lucille M. Scheuerman

Lou was born in Abbotsford, Wis., on April 23, 1929, to Christian and Pearl (née Leitzke) Fink. She was the oldest of 10 children. Her family ended up in Racine.

She met and married Milan “Mike” Scheuerman at Trinity Lutheran Church on June 11, 1949. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. He passed away on their 65th wedding anniversary after holding her hand all day. They raised four children together which wasn’t always easy, but she was always patient, loving, and kind. She was hard working and never complained. She was strong and she loved God and her family.

Lou retired from Meadowbrook Country Club after 35 years. She was known for her cinnamon rolls. After retirement, Lou and Mike enjoyed traveling at every opportunity. Hawaii was a favorite destination, having gone eight times. They also went to Alaska, The Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, and nearly every state. Lou enjoyed fishing, camping, casinos, playing cards (especially cribbage), doing puzzles, socializing and crocheting. Almost everyone was gifted with one of her afghans.

She was always a loving, patient and kind grandmother with a little bit of sass in her older years. Most importantly she loved to be with her family and was extremely close with all her children and grandchildren.

Lucille M. Scheuerman will be dearly missed by her children, Linda Johnson, Michael “Buck” Scheuerman, Sandy Scheuerman and Wendy (Dale) Reinders; grandchildren, Venessa (Peter) Kleinfeldt, Erin Johnson, Katie and Ryan Scheuerman, Nathan (Kari) Scheuerman, April Jensen, David Neau, Eric (Kerry) Jensen, Joshua (Megan), Bodie and Gideon Reinders, 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, brothers, Vernon, Duane and Robert Fink; and sister, Darelene (Jim) Peterson. Lou is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; son-in-law, Lars Johnson; brothers, Roger, Arlan “Archie” and Vilas Fink; sisters, Violet Duba and Phyllis Degerstedt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services

A memorial visitation for Lucille M. Scheuerman will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. Niebuhr for squeezing her into his schedule and being so great. They wish to thank Aurora Hospice nurses Katherine, Lisa, Nancy and Kate for their compassionate care. Big thank you to her watchful and caring neighbor Turk. They would also like to thank April Jensen and Kari for the extra help and love and Pastor David Gehne for visiting Lou and praying with her.

Obituary and photo of Lucille M. Scheuerman courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

