Obituary for Penny L. Tower

June 26, 1943 – October 7, 2023

Penny L. Tower, 80, passed away at her residence on Friday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Penny L. Tower

A lifelong resident of Racine, Penny was born on June 26, 1943, the daughter of the late William and Alma (née Bertelsen) Dygon. She graduated from William Horlick High School, class of 1961.

She had numerous jobs over the years, starting with Knight Barry Title, and retiring with Racine County Human Services.

Penny was a voracious reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching game shows (she was a top notch “Jeopardy” player) and volunteering at elementary schools, where she instilled the love of reading and learning in hundreds of children across the years. It brought her great joy to learn about your literary interests, scour the used bookstores and pick out the perfect book for you. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she cherished beyond measure.

She is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Kraczek; son, Rich (Jessica) Tower; grandchildren, Alex (Caitlin Kujawa) Framstad, Julia (Erick) Frey, Josie Tower, and Henry Tower; sisters, Karen Schmitt, and Jean Elias; best friend, Peggy Robinson; and her grand-dog, Zeke.

Penny was also preceded in death by an infant brother; brother, William Dygon; and brothers-in-law, Frederick Schmitt and Dick Elias.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service honoring and celebrating her life will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in her honor to the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Wisconsin.

Obituary and photo of Penny L. Tower courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

