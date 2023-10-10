Obituary for Sherry Anzalone

June 11, 1952 – October 9, 2023

Sherry Anzalone, 71, passed away at Aurora Healthcare – Mount Pleasant on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

Sherry Anzalone

Sherry was born in Clarksville, Ariz., on June 11, 1952, to Wayne and Ewen (née McGuire) Rumage. She enjoyed working in her garden.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Shereen (Adam) Schmidt; brother, Gregory McGuire Kent; and other relatives, Joe Anzalone and John (Eileen) Anzalone. She is further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services

A memorial visitation for Sherry will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Private inurnment will take place.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.

