RACINE — An intense standoff between law enforcement and a wanted individual ended peacefully in the 1600 block of West Boulevard Tuesday evening, according to an eyewitness at the scene.

Law enforcement officials surround a residence in the 1600 Block of West Boulevard at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

PHOTO CREDIT: Nalan Media Group. Credit: Oscar Salas / Nalan Media

Authorities sealed off the area and actively negotiated with a barricaded suspect for hours.

At about 9 p.m., Sgt. Kriti Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department issued the following statement:

“The Racine Police Department is currently negotiating with a wanted individual who has barricaded himself in a residence within the 1600 block of West Blvd. There is no danger to the public.”

Details around standoff

An eyewitness told Racine County Eye that SWAT team members entered a residence with battering rams.

Law enforcement officers were seen setting up a defensive perimeter around the house, with some taking positions behind police vehicles. At least eight police vehicles were counted, including what appeared to be an undercover car. Yellow crime scene tape marked off parts of the street, according to the witness.

Note: This is a developing story; all information reported is based on eyewitness accounts, on-the-scene reporting and statement from the Racine Police Department.