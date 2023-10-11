RACINE — The City of Racine made an announcement on Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. that the State Street Lift Bridge is malfunctioning, preventing it from lifting.

The malfunctioning of the bridge is causing the closure of State Street between Ontario Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

The City of Racine recommends detouring

The City is encouraging drivers and on-street traffic to use Dodge Street as a detour. Masted boat traffic should proceed with caution.

The City of Racine Department of Public Works is currently working to resolve the problem.

The City of Racine will provide an update about the incident. View the City’s Facebook page for more information.

The Racine County Eye will update this story as more information becomes available.