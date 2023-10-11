RACINE COUNTY — A 58-year-old Racine man faces a felony theft charge after he allegedly took several items from a Franksville business in September.

The felony charge filed this week against Eric Riggins carries a maximum possible prison term of three years, six months and a total fine of $10,000.

The criminal complaint: Felony theft of metal items

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Sept. 21, to Merz North America, Courtney Street, Franksville, for a theft report.

An employee told the deputy that a steel ladder, four sections of steel handrails and four bollards, with a total estimated value between $4,000 and $5,500 were missing. The employee stated he had observed each of the items outside the business on a wooden pallet on Sept. 8, but they were now gone.

Surveillance footage from Sept. 9 showed a Chevrolet S-10 pulling a single-axle trailer arrive on the property on Sept. 9, at about 10:32 a.m. The operator, later determined to be Riggins, was observed loading the stolen items and leaving eastbound on 3 Mile Road.

The deputy was unable to obtain a plate or operator description from the video, but he observed the stolen items in the trailer.

Police later used a traffic camera search, and three different times on the date of the theft, the defendant’s vehicle was observed. The vehicle, registered to Riggins, was an exact match to the one in the theft, the complaint states.

An investigator spoke with two local scrap yards, which confirmed numerous transactions with the defendant over the past two months. The store manager at one of the yards confirmed the items shown on the traffic camera were purchased from Riggins and scrapped.

Riggins admitted he had taken the items. He said he had watched the items for several months and asked if he could take the metal. He further stated he was told “they did not have any metal for him,” and eventually took the items because he believed they were not being used.

Riggins is free from custody on a $2,000 signature bond. He is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Oct. 25, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.