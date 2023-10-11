An ongoing argument of the sale of a vehicle earlier this month and alleged threats led to a pair of misdemeanor criminal charges filed against a 36-year-old Milwaukee man.

Alexander Rodriguez-Valazquez is charged with misdemeanor use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor using a computer to threaten injury or harm. Each charge carries a maximum fine of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

The criminal complaint: Threatening messages received during civil issue

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Yorkville on Oct. 5, for a report of civil trouble. The caller told police she had received a threatening message, and that both she and her husband had been in an ongoing civil issue with the defendant.

The woman stated her husband owns a tire shop in Milwaukee, where the defendant previously had been employed. She said the dispute escalated two days earlier with a series of written messages, including the expression, “The ants are going to get you,” which she said was a metaphor for death and took as a threat to her husband’s life.

Rodriguez-Valazquez also is accused of calling the husband and threatening to shoot him and burn down the tire shop. A deputy translated the video-recorded telephone call, heard the defendant state he was not going to work, and also made a comment about the husband’s life, the complaint states.

Police also reviewed text messages and video calls made by the defendant’s girlfriend, who allegedly stated she was going to come to their house and assault the woman.

Rodriguez-Valazquez was taken into custody in Milwaukee and then transported to Oak Creek before he was transferred into the custody of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. He admitted to police he threatened to “break (the husband’s) face and (his) head,” but denied threatening to shoot him.

The defendant also stated a different person made the threat to burn down the tire shop, the complaint states.

Rodriguez-Valazquez, who is free on a $500 signature bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 17, 2024, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.